Rainforest show coming to suburban schools

Mike Kohlrieser's Macaw "Kelly" flies over the heads of audience members during the Understanding Wildlife Show. Kohlrieser, an animal trainer who founded Understanding Wildlife, Inc., will educate students about animals facing possible extinction at three suburban schools next week. Courtesy of Karen Bobotas

A tropical rain forest with the sights and sounds of the Amazon -- including exotic birds, monkeys, alligators, jungle cats and snakes -- comes to life at three suburban schools next week.

Mike Kohlrieser, an animal trainer and stage entertainer who founded Understanding Wildlife, Inc., will educate students about animals facing possible extinction.

The Ohio-based nonprofit's goal is to educate and inspire people to get involved and make a better world for people and animals to live in harmony.

Since 1992, Understanding Wildlife has visited thousands of elementary schools throughout the United States.

"The reaction has been amazing," Kohlrieser said. "We've gotten correspondence from teachers and principals saying the kids are still talking about it like it was just yesterday."

Kohlrieser's traveling comedy animal show "Live on Stage, The Rainforest" will be performed at 5:30 p.m. April 24 at Hyde Park Elementary School in Waukegan; 6:30 p.m. April 25 at Lords Park Elementary School in Elgin; and 6 p.m. April 26 at Maercker School in Westmont.

"Our goal is to get the children turned on to the idea of conservation," Kohlrieser said. "We realize that nobody likes to be lectured to, especially elementary-age students. So we put together a program with some very amazing animals.

"Basically we are showing the children what it is we have to lose if we don't take care of it now. The kids and adults really do have fun in our program," Kohlrieser said.

"And when we've got their attention, we are able to slip in some facts about conservation and let the kids know they can really make a difference."

Tickets are $5 and available at the door.