Dawn Patrol: Rauner to sign bill requiring lead testing in schools

A bill requiring all Illinois schools to test drinking water for lead contamination is expected to be signed today by Gov. Bruce Rauner. The bill calls for school districts and licensed child-care facilities to test all water fixtures where people would be likely to get a drink, such as water fountains and kitchen sinks, by 2018. Full story.

One killed in Carpentersville crash

One person was killed yesterday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Route 25 at Fir Street in Carpentersville, Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said. Both drivers were taken from the scene to the hospital. One driver died, he said, and the other sustained nonlife-threatening injuries. Full story.

Rochelle woman charged after hitting St. Charles squad car

A Rochelle woman hit a St. Charles police squad car, injuring herself and the officer, after speeding down Route 38 in Kane County yesterday, authorities said. Anna Loan, 59, is charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, speeding 90 mph in a 50-mph zone and failure to move for an authorized emergency vehicle. Full story.

Snow a no-show at Volo Bog Winterfest, but fun prevails

Temperatures in the 30s yesterday meant the cancellation of a snow sculpting contest, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing at the annual Volo Bog State Natural Area's Winterfest. But that didn't stop visitors from creating faux snowmen out of rocks and markers in the Ingleside visitor center and crowding the outdoor paths for hiking tours. Full story.

The FBI says this image from a surveillance camera shows the man who robbed a US Bank branch in Lombard on Friday. - Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are searching for man who robbed a US Bank branch Friday in Lombard. FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said the robber entered the bank at 45 W. Roosevelt Road, made a threatening demand for cash and left with an undisclosed amount of money. Full story.

Spring Valley Winter Fest celebrates the season

Spring Valley Winter Fest in Schaumburg didn't have snow or bitter cold yesterday, but it did give visitors a chance to see a large British Columbia wolf named Sitka. Families enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides, winter-themed crafts and games, and roasting marshmallows on a winter bonfire as part of the Schaumburg Park District's annual two-day winter event. Full story.

Minnesota's Chris Stewart celebrates his goal against the Blackhawks' Corey Crawford during Sunday's game at the United Center. - Associated Press

Minnesota continued its dominance over the Blackhawks with a 3-2 victory last night at the United Center. The Hawks stormed out to a 2-0 lead on goals by Patrick Kane at 4:33 of the first period and 4:16 of the second, but the Wild scored the next 3 and beat the Hawks for an eighth straight time in the regular season. Read beat writer John Dietz's full take here.

Bulls forward Doug McDermott turns to shoot against Grizzlies guard Troy Daniels in the second half of Sunday's game in Memphis. - Associated Press

After a tough week, Doug McDermott found his shooting touch in Memphis. McDermott scored 20 points in the second quarter, finished with 31 and the Bulls pulled out an impressive 108-104 victory over the Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. Read beat writer Mike McGraw's full take here.