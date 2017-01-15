Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/15/2017 10:00 PM

FBI searching for Lombard bank robber

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The FBI says this image from a surveillance camera shows the man who robbed a US Bank branch in Lombard last week.

    The FBI says this image from a surveillance camera shows the man who robbed a US Bank branch in Lombard last week.
    Courtesy of the FBI

 
Daily Herald report

Authorities are searching for man who robbed a US Bank branch Friday in Lombard.

FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said the man entered the bank at 45 W. Roosevelt Road, made a threatening demand for cash and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He did not display a weapon.

The robber is described as a 6-foot black man in his 30s with a thin build, according to the FBI. He was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a flat-billed yellow and black Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account