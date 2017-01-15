FBI searching for Lombard bank robber

The FBI says this image from a surveillance camera shows the man who robbed a US Bank branch in Lombard last week. Courtesy of the FBI

Authorities are searching for man who robbed a US Bank branch Friday in Lombard.

FBI Special Agent Garrett Croon said the man entered the bank at 45 W. Roosevelt Road, made a threatening demand for cash and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He did not display a weapon.

The robber is described as a 6-foot black man in his 30s with a thin build, according to the FBI. He was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and a flat-billed yellow and black Pittsburgh Steelers hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700.