updated: 1/15/2017 9:23 PM

One killed in Carpentersville crash

Lauren Rohr
 
 

One person was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Carpentersville, police said.

The collision occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Route 25 at Fir Street, Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said.

Both drivers were taken from the scene to the hospital. One driver died, he said, and the other sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

The identity of the deceased driver is being withheld pending notification of the victim's family, Kilbourne said.

Additional details are not available regarding the cause of the crash. No citations had been issued as of Sunday night.

The southbound lanes of Route 25 were closed for two hours after the crash. Carpentersville police and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

