Rochelle woman charged after hitting St. Charles squad car

A Rochelle woman hit a St. Charles police squad car, injuring herself and the officer, after speeding down Route 38 in Kane County early Sunday, authorities said.

Anna Loan, 59, is charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, speeding 90 mph in a 50-mph zone and failure to move for an authorized emergency vehicle, according to a news release from the Kane County sheriff's office.

Elburn police told the sheriff's office about 4:46 a.m. they were pursuing a Dodge Avenger, driven by Loan, that was heading east toward St. Charles, officials said. A sheriff's deputy and a St. Charles police officer turned on their squad cars' emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle on Route 38 near Peck Road.

The sheriff's deputy was following the Dodge, and the St. Charles officer was in front of it. Rather than stopping or slowing down, Loan hit the back of the St. Charles squad car, officials said.

Loan and the St. Charles police officer were taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Authorities say they have yet to determine why Loan fled from Elburn police. The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.