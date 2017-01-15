Spring Valley Winter Fest celebrates the season in Schaumburg

Spring Valley Winter Fest in Schaumburg didn't have snow or bitter cold, but it did give visitors a chance to see a wolf.

A large British Columbia wolf named Sitka leaned over and licked the face of Renee Cajandig, manager at Big Run Wolf Ranch, before they walked out into the crowd during a presentation on wild animals Sunday at the Spring Valley Nature Center.

Families enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides, winter-themed crafts and games, and roasting marshmallows on a winter bonfire as part of the Schaumburg Park District's annual two-day winter event.

"One of the main attractions is the folks from Big Run Wolf Ranch come out with live animals," said David Brooks, manager of conservation services at Spring Valley. "So that's kind of a draw. It gives people a chance to see these animals that they don't normally see from around here and learn a little bit about them."

Children and adults were enthralled watching the animal program run by John Basile, founder of the wild animal ranch. Basile presented facts and history about the animals he brought out, including a groundhog, a skunk, a porcupine, a wolf and a coyote.

"I think it's perfect. I would rather there not be a lot of snow," said Lea Muniz of Roselle, who brought her 3-year-old daughter, Grace, to take part in the winter festival. "Grace is looking forward to the marshmallows. Also, she is excited to see the animals and a little bit scared."