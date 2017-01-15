Breaking News Bar
 
Spring Valley Winter Fest celebrates the season in Schaumburg

  • A British Columbia wolf named Sitka tries to lick Renee Cajandig, manager of Big Run Wolf Ranch, during a presentation of wild animals Sunday at the Spring Valley Winter Fest in Schaumburg. The Schaumburg Park District event features horse-drawn wagon rides, roasting marshmallows on a bonfire, wild animal demonstrations, winter-themed crafts and food.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Belgian draft horses Bob and Dick pull a wagon driven by Brett Garrett during Sunday's Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center in Schaumburg.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Lynn Huber of Schaumburg makes bird feeders with her granddaughters, Madyn, 4, right, and Morgan, 6, using lard, pine cones and bird seeds Sunday during the Spring Valley Winter Fest at Spring Valley Nature Center.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Gilbert R. Boucher II
 
 

Spring Valley Winter Fest in Schaumburg didn't have snow or bitter cold, but it did give visitors a chance to see a wolf.

A large British Columbia wolf named Sitka leaned over and licked the face of Renee Cajandig, manager at Big Run Wolf Ranch, before they walked out into the crowd during a presentation on wild animals Sunday at the Spring Valley Nature Center.

Families enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides, winter-themed crafts and games, and roasting marshmallows on a winter bonfire as part of the Schaumburg Park District's annual two-day winter event.

"One of the main attractions is the folks from Big Run Wolf Ranch come out with live animals," said David Brooks, manager of conservation services at Spring Valley. "So that's kind of a draw. It gives people a chance to see these animals that they don't normally see from around here and learn a little bit about them."

Children and adults were enthralled watching the animal program run by John Basile, founder of the wild animal ranch. Basile presented facts and history about the animals he brought out, including a groundhog, a skunk, a porcupine, a wolf and a coyote.

"I think it's perfect. I would rather there not be a lot of snow," said Lea Muniz of Roselle, who brought her 3-year-old daughter, Grace, to take part in the winter festival. "Grace is looking forward to the marshmallows. Also, she is excited to see the animals and a little bit scared."

