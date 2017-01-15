Reports show timeline in torture case

A Marengo 21-year-old reports his companions left him at a BP station in Rolling Meadows at 11:54 p.m. Dec. 30. He calls Hampshire police the next day to report the red Impala stolen but ends up not filing a report. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A series of suburban police reports shows several encounters involving Jordan Hill in the days leading up to the torture of an 18-year-old Crystal Lake man that was broadcast on Facebook and for which Hill has been charged.

Friday, Dec. 30

11 a.m.: Marengo man, 21, loans his mother's red Chevrolet Impala to two men he met online.

6 p.m.: Men return hours later in a white Nissan Sentra but without the red Impala and pick up Marengo man.

11:54 p.m.: Marengo man reports to police the driver of the white Sentra ditched him at a BP gas station in Rolling Meadows and left with his iPhone.

Saturday, Dec. 31

1:05 a.m: Carpentersville police contact white Sentra owner, who tells them he doesn't have the iPhone, that "Jordan" might have it and that it was Jordan who had borrowed the red Impala from the Marengo man.

2:16 a.m.: Marengo man calls Hampshire police to report red Impala stolen but changes his mind.

1:30 p.m.: Victim's mother in Facebook torture case drops off her 18-year-old son at a Schaumburg McDonald's to meet his friend Jordan Hill.

8:33 p.m.: Streamwood police pull over red Impala in Burger King parking lot driven by a man who identifies himself as "Jordan Nunlly," an alias of Jordan Hill. Passenger arrested on charges of having an opened bottle of vodka. Hill has no driver's license but is not ticketed. Police confiscate keys for return to owner.

About 9:30 p.m.: Beating victim calls his mom in Crystal Lake to pick him up at Schaumburg McDonald's but then calls back to say he changed his mind and will stay with a friend.

Monday, Jan. 2

5:16 p.m.: Parents of Facebook torture victim report son missing.

9:45 p.m.: Video surveillance at MDZ Welding in Streamwood shows theft of a van. Authorities have charged Hill with taking it to drive with the victim to Chicago apartment where beating occurred.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Hill and three other defendants tied and gagged the victim, striking and cutting him and threatening him with a knife, and forcing him to drink toilet water and make racially tinged statements in an attack lasting hours, authorities say.

5:15 p.m.: Victim found wandering disoriented on West Lexington Avenue in Chicago.

Source: Police departments in Carpentersville, Chicago, Hampshire, Rolling Meadows, Streamwood.