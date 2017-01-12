Dawn Patrol: Watch out for slick roads this morning

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory warning of slick roads in the suburbs until 9 a.m. today. The advisory for an area including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties warns of the possibility of freezing rain "around sunrise" this morning, "especially along and south of Interstate 88." It calls for ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Full story.
Lake in the Hills police are investigating the death of a mother and her two children found Tuesday inside their townhouse on Daybreak Drive. McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, 27, strangled her son, Ezequiel Garcia, 11, and her daughter, Ariana Garcia, 8, before hanging herself.
Coroner: Lake in the Hills mom strangled children, hanged herself
Authorities said Wednesday a 27-year-old woman strangled her children, then hanged herself in a murder-suicide in their Lake in the Hills home. Full story
St. Charles police looking for home invasion suspect
St. Charles police are asking for help locating a man who broke into a woman's home, attacked her and then took off in her van, authorities said. Full story
Suspect in rape, robbery denies knowledge of the crime
Tevin Rainey told police investigating the rape and robbery of an 87-year-old Westmont woman that he was in Chicago on the night of Dec. 31, 2014, "getting drunk and getting high" with his cousin and a friend. Full story
The iconic, 111-year-old Long Grove bridge is the focus of a preservation campaign. Leading the effort are the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, Long Grove Community Church, Montessori School of Long Grove and the village's historical society. About 1,800 petition signatures were received as of Wednesday afternoon. Full story
Bike path proposed for Arlington Heights-Rolling Meadows border
Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows could help pay for a half-mile bike path near the Arlington Downs development that would connect with existing bike paths in the area. Full story
Police say man exposed himself and approached women in Elgin
Elgin police are searching for a man they believe exposed himself to two women and approached them in an parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Full story.
3 family members charged after ruse burglary
An Arlington Heights man is facing burglary charges and his Mount Prospect parents are charged with a car theft after an investigation into a ruse burglary in Leyden Township south of Rosemont. Full story
Weather
Freezing rain and snow this morning, with temperatures in the mid 20s. There is a freezing rain advisory until 9 a.m. Highs around 31 today, with lows tonight in the teens. Full story.
Traffic
River Road is closed between Exit Rd and the I-90 overpass in Elgin due to the ongoing widening and reconstruction of the Jane Addams Tollway. Full story.
Imrem: At least Packers offer quality QB with the hot chocolate
The Packers' doused their attendance difficulties in hot chocolate last weekend. Would that have worked for the Bears last month? Certainly not, Mike Imrem says. Full column