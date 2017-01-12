Dawn Patrol: Watch out for slick roads this morning

hello

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory warning of slick roads in the suburbs until 9 a.m. today. The advisory for an area including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties warns of the possibility of freezing rain "around sunrise" this morning, "especially along and south of Interstate 88." It calls for ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. Full story.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Lake in the Hills police are investigating the death of a mother and her two children found Tuesday inside their townhouse on Daybreak Drive. McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, 27, strangled her son, Ezequiel Garcia, 11, and her daughter, Ariana Garcia, 8, before hanging herself.

Authorities said Wednesday a 27-year-old woman strangled her children, then hanged herself in a murder-suicide in their Lake in the Hills home. Full story

St. Charles police looking for home invasion suspect

St. Charles police are asking for help locating a man who broke into a woman's home, attacked her and then took off in her van, authorities said. Full story

Suspect in rape, robbery denies knowledge of the crime

Tevin Rainey told police investigating the rape and robbery of an 87-year-old Westmont woman that he was in Chicago on the night of Dec. 31, 2014, "getting drunk and getting high" with his cousin and a friend. Full story

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Ryan Messner discusses the plan to save the one-lane covered bridge in Long Grove.

The iconic, 111-year-old Long Grove bridge is the focus of a preservation campaign. Leading the effort are the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, Long Grove Community Church, Montessori School of Long Grove and the village's historical society. About 1,800 petition signatures were received as of Wednesday afternoon. Full story

Bike path proposed for Arlington Heights-Rolling Meadows border

Arlington Heights and Rolling Meadows could help pay for a half-mile bike path near the Arlington Downs development that would connect with existing bike paths in the area. Full story

Police say man exposed himself and approached women in Elgin

Elgin police are searching for a man they believe exposed himself to two women and approached them in an parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Full story.

3 family members charged after ruse burglary

An Arlington Heights man is facing burglary charges and his Mount Prospect parents are charged with a car theft after an investigation into a ruse burglary in Leyden Township south of Rosemont. Full story

Weather

Freezing rain and snow this morning, with temperatures in the mid 20s. There is a freezing rain advisory until 9 a.m. Highs around 31 today, with lows tonight in the teens. Full story.

Traffic

River Road is closed between Exit Rd and the I-90 overpass in Elgin due to the ongoing widening and reconstruction of the Jane Addams Tollway. Full story.

Imrem: At least Packers offer quality QB with the hot chocolate

The Packers' doused their attendance difficulties in hot chocolate last weekend. Would that have worked for the Bears last month? Certainly not, Mike Imrem says. Full column