Mother, two children victims of murder-suicide

Authorities Wednesday morning identified a 27-year-old woman and her children as the victims of a murder-suicide in their Lake in the Hills home.

At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Lake in the Hills Police responded to a medical check call for an unresponsive subject at a home in the 2300 block of Daybreak Drive, police public information Officer Amanda Schmitt said.

Huntley firefighters, who were first on the scene, found Carla M. Lopez-Mejia, her son Ezequiel Garcia, 11, and daughter Ariana Garcia, 8, dead, Schmitt said.

It's unclear who made the 911 call, which came from outside the home. Police have no idea where the father of the children was at the time, Schmitt said.

"We have been in contact with immediate family," she added.

"Preliminary scene findings suggest that this is a murder-suicide confined to these decedents and this location and that there is no threat to public safety," according to a news release from the McHenry County coroner's office.

Complete examination, autopsy and toxicology will be performed on all three family members Wednesday at the coroner's office, after which additional details may be made public. A final determination on the manner of death will not be announced until all aspects of the ongoing investigation are complete, Coroner Anne Majewski said.

Lopez-Mejia previously was a student at McHenry County College, spokeswoman Christina Haggerty said. She was last registered in 2015 and has not attended classes at the school during the past year.

• Daily Herald staff writers Charles Keeshan and Chacour Koop contributed to this story.