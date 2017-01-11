Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 1/11/2017 10:51 PM

Police: Man exposed himself, approached women in Elgin

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Elgin police are searching for a man they believe exposed himself to two women and approached them in an parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was getting out of a car at 12:39 p.m. on the 1400 block of Abbott Drive when she noticed a man following her, according to a news release. After walking a short distance, he removed his belt and began chasing her. The woman ran to a nearby home and called 911.

A second woman, who was exiting her vehicle in the same parking lot, told police she saw the man performing a lewd act and walk toward her. Both women escaped unharmed, officials said.

The man is described as black, clean-shaven, between 18 and 25 years old, with a thin build and average height. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short-sleeve flannel shirt with a red, black, blue and white checkered pattern over a black long-sleeved shirt and a black knit hat.

Detectives ask anyone with any information to call them at (847) 289-2600. People can also provide anonymous tips or information via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message.

