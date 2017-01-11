Freezing rain advisory warns of icy roads until 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing rain advisory warning of slick roads in the suburbs until 9 a.m. Thursday.

The advisory for an area including Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties warns of the possibility of freezing rain "around sunrise" Thursday morning, "especially along and south of Interstate 88." It calls for ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.

"Accumulations of ice on untreated roads will make travel very hazardous through Thursday morning," the advisory says.

Icy roads were to blame for a deadly three-car accident in Waukegan, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The station as well as the Illinois Emergency Management Agency warned of ice in Northern suburbs Wednesday night.

The warning came at the same time dense fog had fallen over the suburbs. The fog caused delays at the airports, ABC 7 reported.

At one point Wednesday afternoon, dense fog prevented arriving flights from landing at Midway Airport, ABC 7 said. At 5 p.m., flights were landing at Midway on a limited basis and delays averaged 28 minutes or more, the airport said. By 9 p.m., delays were down to 15 minutes on average.

O'Hare Airport reported 37 flight cancellations and Midway had 39 canceled flights, aviation officials told ABC 7.