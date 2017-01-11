St. Charles police looking for home invasion suspect

hello

St. Charles police are asking for help locating a man who broke into a woman's home, attacked her and then took off in her van, authorities said.

A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Kenneth J. Chavez, who is accused of home invasion, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful restraint and domestic battery, according to a news release from St. Charles police. The most serious charge, home invasion, is punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Police were called at 3:52 a.m. Friday by Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora about a victim of a battery. Officials think Chavez kicked in the door of an ex-girlfriend's home in the 500 block of North 12th Street, dragged her out of the house and forced her into a 2006 Dodge Caravan, according to the news release. The woman's 8- and 4-year-old children were home at the time. A family member was asked to take care of the children.

Chavez was trying to persuade the victim to get back into a relationship with him, authorities said. They both went to the hospital to get treatment for the woman's shoulder pain, but Chavez had been kicked out of by hospital security staff for his behavior before a police report was made, the news release said.

He left in the woman's van and called her when police arrived, threatening to harm to her and himself, according to the news release.

Chavez has not been seen since. The van is silver and has an Illinois registration of Q648241

Anyone with information about Chavez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or dial (630) 377-4435 and speak with detectives.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com