Dawn Patrol: Driver arrested after car hits Arlington Heights house

Arlington Heights man charged after car strikes house

An Arlington Heights man has been charged with several misdemeanors and traffic violations after he crashed a stolen car into a house Saturday morning before fleeing the scene, authorities said Sunday. Full story.

Libertyville man identified as shooting victim

The shooting victim discovered in Libertyville last week has been identified as David Gorski, 30, of Libertyville. Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said an autopsy conducted Sunday afternoon revealed the cause of death as a single gunshot that traveled through the victim's right arm and into his chest. Full story.

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Volunteers Judy De Poe, left, and Amy Wildman take food in as they get ready for the annual Christmas brunch at Lazarus House in St. Charles on Sunday.

Community members, some homeless and others not, gathered at the Free Methodist Church in St. Charles for a potluck buffet at the annual Christmas brunch hosted by Lazarus House. Full story.

Bulls guard Jimmy Butler tangles with the Spurs' Manu Ginóbili, left, and Danny Green during the second half Sunday in San Antonio. - Associated Press

LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 33 points and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Chicago Bulls 119-100 on Sunday after nearly blowing a hot start. Full story.

Washington Redskins running back Chris Thompson runs over Chicago Bears strong safety Deon Bush for a seven-yard touchdown on Saturday at Soldier Field. - Associated Press

In back-to-back breakdowns, the Bears have permitted 71 points and 929 yards, the defense's worst two-game stretch of the season. Clearly, a lot of work remains to be done, beat writer Bob LeGere says. Full column.

British singer George Michael announces his European Orchestral tour in London in 2011. Michael died in his sleep Sunday, his publicist said. - Associated Press

George Michael, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with Wham! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits, died in his sleep. Full story.

Weather

It'll be rainy this morning and cloudy the rest of the morning, but the sun should be out in the afternoon. Expect temperatures to climb to 55 degrees by midday. Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight. Full story.

Traffic

With most schools and many businesses in the Chicago area closed today, expect lighter than usual traffic for a Monday. No significant problems to report so far. Full story.

Southwest isn't flying out of Midway, blames weather

Southwest Airlines flights scheduled out of Midway Airport in Chicago this morning are canceled through 6:25 a.m., and some are canceled afterward, according to Flightview.com, a website tracking flight statuses. The National Weather Service cites low visibility from fog this morning. No problems were reported at O'Hare International Airport. Full story.

State's attorney to drop 1991 sex assault charges:

Lake County State's Attotrney Michael Nerheim said he will dismiss the charges against a man convicted of a 1991 sexual assault near Gurnee because of a lack of evidence, according to media reports. Paperwork is expected to be filed this week asking a judge to overturn the conviction of William Carini, who also is serving a life sentence for two murders in Cook County.