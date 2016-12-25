Lazarus House in St. Charles hosts annual Christmas meal

hello

Community members, some homeless and others not, gathered at the Free Methodist Church in St. Charles for a potluck buffet at the annual Christmas brunch hosted by Lazarus House.

Volunteers, who spent their Christmas morning setting tables and decorating, have been serving the meal to homeless residents for the past 20 years.

"People who don't have a place to go or maybe their family is out of town, they can come and enjoy brunch with the community," said Ellen Wildman, holiday coordinator.

Lazarus House is a nonprofit organization that serves homeless people and those at risk of becoming homeless in central Kane County.

Judy De Poe of Wheaton, who coordinated food donations, has been volunteering at the brunch for the past 16 years.

"I feel I can be of help and serve the Lord," she said.

Volunteers give leftover food to area police and fire departments.