Libertyville man identified as shooting victim

The shooting victim discovered in Libertyville last week has been identified as David Gorski, 30, of Libertyville.

Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said an autopsy conducted Sunday afternoon revealed the cause of death as a single gunshot that traveled through the victim's right arm and into his chest.

The manner of death, the autopsy concluded, is homicide.

Libertyville police were called about 11:23 p.m. Thursday to Milwaukee Avenue and Hollister Drive for a man slumped in a dark-colored Volkswagen Jetta.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A "person of interest," who has yet to be identified by police, was taken into custody by Libertyville police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. That person will remain in custody overnight until the Lake County State's Attorney's office reviews the facts of the investigation Monday morning.

Sgt. Christopher Covelli, a sergeant with the Lake County Sheriff's Office and spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said, "The facts of the investigation will be reviewed tomorrow morning with the Lake County State's Attorney's office and a determination will be made, likely at that time, on charges."

He said an evidence technician for the Major Crime Task Force was present at the autopsy.

Covelli said investigators developed leads on Saturday, one of which established the involvement by the person of interest, who is from Lake County, in the incident.

Whether the shooting occurred where the body was found or somewhere else is under investigation, Covelli said.