Southwest canceling flights out of Midway early this morning

Southwest Airlines is canceling flights that were scheduled to leave Midway Airport early this morning. Bloomberg

Southwest Airlines flights scheduled out of Midway Airport in Chicago this morning are canceled through 6:25 a.m., and some are canceled afterward, according to Flightview.com, a website tracking flight statuses.

Southwest Airlines itself warned of the possibility "based on the forecasted weather conditions" earlier on Sunday with a travel advisory. A tweet from Southwest cited "winter weather conditions." The National Weather Service cites low visibility from fog this morning.

Flights in and out of Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee were also affected.

"Customers who are holding reservations on December 25 or December 26, and want to alter their travel plans may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby ... without paying any additional charge," Southwest's advisory says.

Flightview.com showed at least a couple of arriving Southwest flights after midnight canceled as well, and no flights even scheduled to arrive at Midwest until after 6 a.m. It was unclear if those flights would be canceled later.

Only Southwest flights seem to be affected so far at Midway.

Flightview.com shows only a couple of delays overnight so far at O'Hare International Airport, and no cancellations of either arrivals or departures.

The National Weather Service in Chicago warned of low visibility across northern Illinois, including the Chicago area. But it said the fog would begin to lift from the south and southwest beginning in the pre-dawn hours.

AccuWeather is predicting intermittent rain up to about 7 this morning, warming up to 51 degrees before partially clearing and remaining around 50 until dusk.