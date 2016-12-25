Arlington Heights man charged after car strikes house

Arlington Heights police are investigating how a car smashed into this house Saturday morning in the 300 block of South Ridge Avenue. Tire tracks that began on the parkway remained in the snow. December 24, 2016.

An Arlington Heights man has been charged with several misdemeanors and traffic violations after he crashed a stolen car into a house Saturday morning before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The man was chased down by the homeowner, who heard the crash, Arlington Heights police said.

Evan Bennett, 23, of the 600 block of West Campbell Street, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

He has been charged with DUI, criminal trespass to a vehicle and battery, as well as traffic violations, including improper lane usage, hit and run, and driving without insurance.

He was released on bond with a Jan. 12 court date in Rolling Meadows.

Police said the car, which was registered to a Palatine address, crashed into the home on the 300 block of South Ridge Avenue at 4:45 a.m.

The homeowner saw Bennett walking away from the car and shouted at him, police said. Bennett circled back and tackled the homeowner, according to police.

Police said the home's occupants were not injured. The car knocked out a porch pillar, then continued through some bricks and the living room window before stopping inside the home.

Village officials helped the homeowners find a restoration company that put wooden boards over the gaping hole.

The homeowners declined to comment.

• Daily Herald staff writer Bob Susnjara contributed to this report.