Winning images of our weekly photo contest

Using my iPhone 6, I took this picture of the carillon in downtown Naperville on a glorious November day. I love the perfect symmetry of the sky and the water. Such a clear day!
Jennifer Barron of Naperville
Pepper, a rescue dog, peeks out from the tall grass in the Greenbelt Forest Preserve in North Chicago in late October.
Emily Andras of Mundelein
The Merced River glistens in the foreground with the mountains majestically rising in the background at Yosemite National Park, California on October 23. This is known as the "Gateway to Yosemite."
Michael Stone of Round Lake Beach
There is only one gray horse grazing among the brown horses boarded on the east side of Elgin. In the direct sunlight the gray horse's mane and tail look like Autumn shades of rust. In lower light, her tail and mane look more charcoal gray. I caught this photo during the summer of her grazing in the bright and setting sunlight.
Mary Lou Roder of Elgin
A train passes a mural created by Amuse 126 that is a part of the Wabash Arts Corridor's Big Walls project in Chicago's South Loop on 777 S. State Street on September 1.
Anne Freund of Palatine
Watching for food, a red-tailed hawk perches in a pear tree in Grayslake during the recent warm spell. The pale yellow tint in the eyes indicates that the hawk, although fully grown, was immature.
Jim Jobes of Grayslake
A dog stands in the hand of the "Awaking Muse" created by Don Lawler and Meg White at Sculpture Park in Schaumburg last October.
Beverly Buchinger of Hoffman Estates
This is a photograph of my sibling as my subject captured at a McHenry County forest preserve. I wanted to create a modern spin on the classic children's story "Little Red Riding Hood" by incorporating modern clothing as well as an opposing background. Letting the wind naturally blow the fabric toward the left of the frame was entirely candid. Making the color red pop out from the bland background was what was needed to successfully convey the message to the viewer. This creates the version of the story seen though an artist's eyes.
James Vitullo of Cary
The sun peeks through the fall foliage at Busse Woods in Elk Grove Village.
Eder Marchesoni of Elk Grove Village
I'm a resident of Wheaton and have been since 1971. Recently I've been wintering in Brooksville, Florida. Last night we had an incredible sunset over Clover Leaf Lake. I photographed it with my Canon Powershot SX500IS.
Cathy Godfrey of Wheaton
I photographed the super moon with a 400 mm super telephoto lens, handheld. I wanted to add some interest to my photos, so I went to a local park in Carol Stream, Armstrong Park, which has a historical railway caboose on display. I used the pipe on the top of the caboose as a vantage point, making the moon appear to balance on top of it.
Angela Cichosz of Carol Stream
Frosted glass in an old window displays the last colors of autumn, taken at a shop near Richmond, Illinois.
Jean K. Brown of Elgin