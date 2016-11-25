Winning images of our weekly photo contest

James Vitullo of Cary

This is a photograph of my sibling as my subject captured at a McHenry County forest preserve. I wanted to create a modern spin on the classic children's story "Little Red Riding Hood" by incorporating modern clothing as well as an opposing background. Letting the wind naturally blow the fabric toward the left of the frame was entirely candid. Making the color red pop out from the bland background was what was needed to successfully convey the message to the viewer. This creates the version of the story seen though an artist's eyes.