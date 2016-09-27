Police arrest suspect in 3 DuPage County bank robberies

Authorities said the man who wore a surgical mask when robbing banks this summer in Carol Stream and Glendale Heights is in custody after robbing a third bank Monday in Warrenville. Courtesy of FBI

A suspect is in custody after robbing a bank Monday in Warrenville and two other banks this summer in Glendale Heights and Carol Stream, according to the FBI.

And authorities said the Warrenville robbery occurred less than an hour before they responded to another robbery at a DuPage County bank -- this one in Wood Dale.

The first robbery Monday occurred at 1:26 p.m. at West Suburban Bank, 3S041 Route 53 in Warrenville, according to the FBI's BanditTracker Chicago website. Authorities said the suspect in custody was pictured by surveillance cameras with a long beard, possibly fake to conceal his identity. The suspect was seen wearing a surgical mask in previous robberies, authorities said.

Those robberies occurred Aug. 23 at Bank of America, 506 S. Schmale Road in Carol Stream and July 29 at TCF Bank, 2164 Bloomingdale Road in Glendale Heights.

Also Monday, the U.S. Bank at 333 E. Irving Park Road in Wood Dale was struck at 2:11 p.m. by a different robbery suspect, the FBI said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid to late 30s, 6 feet tall with a thin build. Surveillance images captured him wearing a black baseball cap, dark gray hooded sweat jacket, khaki pants, and black Adidas shoes.