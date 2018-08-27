Harley-Davidson to commemorate 115th anniversary in Milwaukee

Clockwise, from above, the Tri Glide Ultra Classic, the Breakout 114 softail and the Forty-Eight Sportster Anniversary Specials.

If you haven't heard by now, Harley-Davidson is celebrating its 115th anniversary. This coming week, through Labor Day, there are Harley events going on at various venues all around the Milwaukee area.

To find out where and when things are happening, visit the website at www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/index.html.

I will be bopping around Milwaukee this week and also will spend some time at Uke's Harley-Davidson in Racine at the Condor Products booth. So on your way up to Milwaukee, stop by Uke's. They'll have lots of cools things going on with vendors and shows.

And if you're not a Harley rider, don't worry. All bikes are welcome, and I've never felt out of place on my Triumph, Yamahas or Kawasakis that I've ridden up there over the years.

And also you can see all the new 115th anniversary special edition bikes while you're up there. Here are a few of the anniversary bikes they're building this year.

Legend Blue and Vivid Black is the color scheme for the commemorative motorcycles.