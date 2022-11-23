WeishFest: Have a great time while supporting a good cause

Andrew Weishar, center, pictured with his brother Dan, left, passed away at aged 21 of cancer, and since then The Andrew Weishar Foundation has been supporting area families battling cancer.

The Andrew Weishar Foundation ("Weish4Ever") has granted more than $2 million in financial assistance to more than 400 families in the Chicago area and beyond.

The atmosphere is filled with love and great music at the annual WeishFest music festival, which raises money to support families battling cancer. Supported in part by Gerald Auto Group, WeishFest opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Attention music lovers! Are you ready for WeishFest 2022? It's The Andrew Weishar Foundation's 9th and biggest live music event yet -- where four national artists will take over the WeishFest stages at 115 Bourbon Street concert venue in Merrionette Park, on Dec. 2.

Come on out for this one-night event unlike anything in the area featuring the genre-defying Quinn XCII, hit machines The Fray, and country music stars Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Evans along with regional and local favorites.

Before Andrew Weishar died of colorectal cancer at age 21, he had one request: to pay forward the kindness shown to his family during his battle with cancer. From that simple request, WeishFest was born. Since then, the Andrew Weishar Foundation ("Weish4Ever") has granted more than $2 million in direct financial assistance to over 400 families throughout Chicagoland and beyond.

WeishFest started in 2013 as a summer music festival at Ozinga Field (formerly Standard Bank Stadium) in Crestwood. In 2016, the event moved indoors to 115 Bourbon Street to create the single-night indoor music festival that is WeishFest, which has quickly gained national attention. The event has featured national artists such as Russell Dickerson, Andy Grammer, Third Eye Blind, O.A.R., Eddie Money and more.

"We have the most incredible supporters and attendees, and the atmosphere at the event is filled with a sense of community and love," said Dan Weishar, founder of Weish4Ever and WeishFest. "Whether a first-time WeishFest-goer or a day-one supporter, everyone walks out of the venue knowing they made a difference."

The event is funded by and benefits Weish4Ever, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization with a mission to directly support families battling cancer.

WeishFest 2022, the 9th annual charity concert of The Weishar Foundation, opens its doors at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at 115 Bourbon Street, 3359 W. 115th St., Merrionette Park. Tickets are $50 for general admission with higher-level ticketing for extras. Gold and Platinum tickets go for $150 and $200 to add on all-inclusive experiences, including food and drink throughout the evening. For $100 more, you can join each of the four national artists for a preshow "Headliner Experience." For tickets and more information, visit weishfest.com.

"The event proves you can have a great time while also doing good," Weishar said. "Proceeds from WeishFest bring joy and financial relief directly to families with adolescents and young adults facing cancer. This demographic of the cancer community represents an often-underserved patient population -- making Weish4Ever's mission even more impactful."

Come out and have a good time while supporting a worthwhile cause.

Events such as this would not be possible without the WeishFest team of volunteers, the backing of many generous sponsors, including Gerald Auto Group, and the consistent support from the growing base of WeishFest supporters.

"WeishFest is just one way to celebrate the impact The Andrew Weishar Foundation is making on families with loved ones battling cancer," said Donna Lawler, vice president of Gerald Auto Group. "We are proud to support the event and the special mission that they strive to achieve each day."

Can't make it to the event? Support WeishFest by bidding on the online Silent Auction which opens Dec. 2 at www.weishfest.com or donate anytime at www.weish4ever.org.

To learn more about Gerald Auto Group, visit geraldcars.com.