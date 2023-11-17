Former Daily Herald Outdoors writer Mike Jackson dies at 79

Mike Jackson, right, and guide show off a 36-pound lake trout -- photo courtesy of Mike Seeling

George LeClaire/gleclaire@dailyherald.comDaily Herald outdoors columnist Mike Jackson was inducted into Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame at the America's Outdoor Show at the Donald E. Stephens Center in Rosemont on Saturday, January 29.

snagproof_sp060905MS///Seeling photo Mike jackson with a chunky 3 lb. largemouth caught on a snagProof weedless frog, this bait excells in heavy weed areas on any lake.

Buffalo Grove's Orrin Brand, better known to Daily Herald readers as Mike Jackson, passed away Wednesday at the age of 79.

Brand was the Outdoors columnist for the Daily Herald from 1986 through 2020, writing under the name Mike Jackson.

He also hosted a weekly fishing radio program for more than 40 years.

Brand leaves behind his wife, Charlotte, three daughters and four grandchildren, according to his funeral home obituary.

Brand was inducted into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in 2011 as a "Legendary Communicator." The award was presented to him at the gigantic Chicagoland Fishing Show in Rosemont.

Brand fished all over the world, often in the company of award-winning Daily Herald photojournalist Mike Seeling.

He fished with some of the biggest luminaries in the sport and counted people like the Lindner brothers and Babe Winkelman as friends and fishing partners.

Hall of Famer Spence Petros was a friend and fishing partner for over 30.years. He was devastated by Brand's passing.

"It's a real shame," Petros said. "He was a good friend who was always there when his friends needed him. We spent a lot of time together. We fished together in Mexico. We were together when I made my first trip to fish in the Gulf of Mexico out of Venice, Louisiana. I'll sure miss him."

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Chicago Jewish Funerals Buffalo Grove Chapel in Buffalo Grove. Interment is at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.

Memorial contributions will be graciously accepted by the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces at support.fidf.org or the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.