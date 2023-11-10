GM meetings wrap: Getz doesn't like White Sox; Ohtani to Cubs?

The general managers meetings are typically low-key affairs.

Every year, they're held shortly after the World Series ends and they're designed to give decision-makers a chance to catch up and lay groundwork for many of the deals you'll see in the coming days, weeks and months.

All of the GMs that journeyed to Phoenix earlier this week have scattered after a relatively quiet few days in the desert.

Both Chicago teams managed to make headlines:

White Sox

For the last 11 years, Rick Hahn represented the Sox at the GM meetings.

Along with executive vice president Kenny Williams, Hahn was fired on Aug. 22.

Chris Getz officially took over for Hahn on Aug. 31 and he attended his first GM gathering this week.

White Sox fans flustered by a 101-loss season probably liked one of Getz's opening comments from Arizona.

"I don't like our team," Getz said. "We have a talented group, there is no question, but it's not a well-rounded club right now."

Actually, it's a stretch to refer to the Sox as a talented group at the moment. It's up to Getz to fix that.

•White Sox fans are understandably angry on so many fronts, the latest being popular TV play-by-play voice Jason Benetti making a shocking move to the Detroit Tigers' broadcast booth.

Tony La Russa continues to be near the top of the complaint list.

Seemingly gone for good after stepping down as manager late in the 2022 season due to health issues, La Russa is back in an advisory capacity.

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf brought the Hall of Fame manager back to the Sox's dugout before the 2021 season.

Reinsdorf doesn't understand all the vitriol surrounding La Russa.

"I am so sick and tired of reading that bringing Tony La Russa back was a mistake," Reinsdorf said on Aug. 31. "Tony La Russa came back in 2021. Does anybody know what we did in 2021? Does anybody remember we won 93 games, we won the division by 13 games? Was that a mistake to bring Tony La Russa back? Last year he was sick. The man had a heart problem, he had cancer. You didn't see the Tony La Russa last year that we saw before that.

"Now, going forward, Tony will not have any decision making authority in the organization. But he's a tremendous asset."

Cubs

When asked what the 2024 roster might look like, the first thing White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said was: "Look, we're not going to be in the (Shohei) Ohtani race, I'll tell you that right now."

The Sox basically eliminated the free-agent superstar before Ohtani eliminated them. There is no way he'd even consider a team that just lost 101 games.

As for the Cubs, they do seem to have a realistic shot at signing Ohtani, one of the best players the game has ever seen. After playing his first six seasons with the Angels, the 29-year-old Ohtani is available to the highest bidder.

The Dodgers are heavy favorites to sign the designated hitter/starter to a contract north of $500 million, but the Cubs are rumored to be in the mix.

Ohtani had elbow surgery in September and won't be able to pitch until 2025, but he's going to be worth the historic investment.

There's already a buzz at Wrigley Field over Counsell coming on board. If Ohtani joins him, the Cubs are going to be the team to watch -- and possibly beat -- next season and beyond.

•David Ross wasn't a great manager but he did a solid job in the Cubs' dugout for four seasons, going 262-284 and making one trip to the playoffs with some less than stellar teams.

Ross would have been back for a fifth season, but president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer made a big push for Craig Counsell and landed the former Brewers manager with a five-year, $40 million contract.

The move again showed what a cutthroat business MLB can be.

In his first public comments about being fired, Ross had mixed emotions.

"I get mad from time to time but I have a lot to be thankful for," Ross told the Tallahassee Democrat. "Anger and all that stuff is poison for me. If my boss doesn't think I am a good manager, then he should move on. I don't fault him for that. If he doesn't think I am the right guy, that's his job.

"That's his choice. I have my own thoughts and opinions that I will keep to myself."