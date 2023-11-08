The Herb Franks I knew and what I'll miss about him

The recent passing of Marengo's Herb Franks was widely covered. I'm sure you've seen it, but there are a few things I'd like to mention.

Herb was an extremely close friend who was known as an attorney, a visionary, a businessman, a Democratic politician, and for being a wonderful human being. Oh, by the way, Herb loved fishing.

I first met Herb Franks at a fishing show in Rosemont. A gentleman approached me, stuck out his hand and said, "Hi! You're Steve Sarley. I love your work. I've been reading everything you've written for a long time. You and I are going to be friends. How about coming out to Marengo and having lunch with me?"

That week, my phone rang. It was Herb Franks inviting me to Marengo for lunch. Our lunch turned into a -four-hour bull session about everything, but mostly about fishing.

As we grew to know each other, I learned more about this incredible human being. I was fortunate to be a guest on his annual fishing trip to Tetu Island Lodge in Ontario. This event is legendary in the legal and political community.

Years later, Herb and I visited Lake Erie with Captain Bob Needles. It was a great trip, with some of the best walleye fishing I had ever experienced. Herb was fortunate enough to hook up with a ten-pound-plus walleye. "I've been fishing for walleyes for a long time, but have never caught one this big!" he exclaimed. He beamed from ear to ear. The excitement on his face was genuine. He laughed and giggled like a grade school kid. I loved seeing how happy his catch had made him.

Now here is something that defined Herb Franks is something that very few people are aware of. Herb liked to take his office staff out every year for a day of salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. He was looking for a new charter Captain and I told him to call my buddy, Captain Caleb Weiner from Migrator Charters.

Herb booked Captain Caleb and the trip was successful. Later that summer, I had the opportunity to fish with Caleb. I was floored when Captain Caleb told me that his family knew who Herb Franks was. Both Caleb and Herb are of the Jewish faith. There aren't many Jews residing in McHenry County and there weren't any Jewish places of worship in the area until Herb and his wife, Eileen, established a temple. There also were not any Jewish cemeteries in the area.

It seems that Caleb's grandpa had passed a few years back and had to be buried in a non-Jewish cemetery, which is frowned upon in that religion. Herb purchased land personally and established the first Jewish cemetery in McHenry County so that Jews could be appropriately interred when they died. Herb Franks had Caleb's grandpa exhumed from his place of rest moved to and buried in the new Jewish cemetery. This was done at no charge to the family. Herb footed the bill for Caleb's grandpa and many other Jews.

When I asked Herb why he had not told me this story previously, he said, "I didn't do it for acclaim or notoriety. I did it because it was the right thing to do." What a wonderful man!

Herb and I had talked about heading to Lake Erie again in the coming spring, but I guess that won't be happening. I'll miss Herb Franks with all my heart.

