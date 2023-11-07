 

This week's boys soccer Top 20

  • Crystal Lake South's Nico Velasco celebrates his first half goal during the IHSA Class 2A state championship soccer match against Peoria Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Hoffman Estates High School.

Updated 11/7/2023 7:20 AM

Boys soccer

Final

 

Team Comment

1. Crystal Lake South (22-4-1) Gators claim second 2A state title

2. Naperville North (22-2-3) Radeke-Stokes headline returning class

3. Elgin (16-3-3) One win from first state trophy

4. St. Charles East (19-8-0) Saints enjoyed memorable playoff run

5. Leyden (18-5-1) All-state MF Salgado led to sectional final

6. Palatine (20-1-3) Noga All-Area Cook captain

7. York (16-5-0) Attack will miss Glodz, Herrera, Waski

8. Round Lake (16-6-1) Jorgie Martinez earns All-State

9. Benet Academy (14-4-3) Nick Roe two-time All-State

10. Timothy Christian (18-7-0) One win away from 3rd straight state trophy

11. Stevenson (16-3-1) Bacher, Inthisone back to inspire Pats attack

12. Naperville Central (12-6-7) Senior Patrick Bohan All-State defender

13. Hinsdale Central (12-6-2) Scoring star Davies two-time All-State

14. Wauconda (13-3-2) Karsten Ternes All-Area Lake captain

15. Huntley (16-6-1) All-State MF Nielsen led FVC co-champs

16. Streamwood (19-8-0) Junior A.J. Sabanovic named All-State

17. Marmion (12-4-3) All-Stater Magana helps Cadets' move to 3A

18. West Aurora (19-4-0) Southwest Prairie champions

19. Lake Zurich (12-5-2) All-State senior Goldberg led NSC champs

20. Grayslake Central (12-5-0) Fein and Garcia-Perez both All-State

