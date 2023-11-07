This week's boys soccer Top 20
Boys soccer
Final
Team Comment
1. Crystal Lake South (22-4-1) Gators claim second 2A state title
2. Naperville North (22-2-3) Radeke-Stokes headline returning class
3. Elgin (16-3-3) One win from first state trophy
4. St. Charles East (19-8-0) Saints enjoyed memorable playoff run
5. Leyden (18-5-1) All-state MF Salgado led to sectional final
6. Palatine (20-1-3) Noga All-Area Cook captain
7. York (16-5-0) Attack will miss Glodz, Herrera, Waski
8. Round Lake (16-6-1) Jorgie Martinez earns All-State
9. Benet Academy (14-4-3) Nick Roe two-time All-State
10. Timothy Christian (18-7-0) One win away from 3rd straight state trophy
11. Stevenson (16-3-1) Bacher, Inthisone back to inspire Pats attack
12. Naperville Central (12-6-7) Senior Patrick Bohan All-State defender
13. Hinsdale Central (12-6-2) Scoring star Davies two-time All-State
14. Wauconda (13-3-2) Karsten Ternes All-Area Lake captain
15. Huntley (16-6-1) All-State MF Nielsen led FVC co-champs
16. Streamwood (19-8-0) Junior A.J. Sabanovic named All-State
17. Marmion (12-4-3) All-Stater Magana helps Cadets' move to 3A
18. West Aurora (19-4-0) Southwest Prairie champions
19. Lake Zurich (12-5-2) All-State senior Goldberg led NSC champs
20. Grayslake Central (12-5-0) Fein and Garcia-Perez both All-State