Bears injury report: RB Herbert full participant in practice ahead of Thursday's game

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert celebrates his touchdown reception from quarterback Justin Fields during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago.

Bears running back Khalil Herbert has been a full participant during practice this week as he makes his return from an ankle injury.

Herbert technically remains on injured reserve, but the Bears opened his 21-day practice window on Monday. On Tuesday, he was a full participant for the second consecutive day. If Herbert is going to play Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, he will have to be activated off IR.

Herbert injured his ankle on Oct. 5 against Washington. He has not appeared in a game since then.

Additionally, Josh Blackwell (hamstring) and Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) were full participants. Like Herbert, they both remain on IR and had their 21-day windows opened Monday.

Because the Bears held a walk-through -- not a full practice -- on Tuesday, the injury report was an estimate. The Bears will hold a full practice Wednesday ahead of the Thursday contest.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion), right guard Nate Davis (ankle), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Tuesday.

Quarterback Justin Fields (right thumb) remains limited. It's up in the air whether Fields will play Thursday. He has not played since injuring his thumb on Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion), tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle) were full participants Tuesday. Brisker is expected to make his return after missing two games with a concussion.