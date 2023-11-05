Sports

SUN, 11/5/2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Bears | Blackhawks | Bulls | Cubs | White Sox
                                                                                                                                                                                                   
The Brooklyn Nets, left, and the Chicago Bulls tip off on a court designed for their NBA in-season tournament basketball game Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Columns | Bulls switch up starters, then finish poorly in loss to Brooklyn

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 24 points each, but LaVine missed two shots that could have tied the score in the final 15 seconds and the Bulls lost to Brooklyn 109-107 on Friday at the United Center.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the football as he is being chased down by Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Bears | Bears, Sweat agree to four-year contract extension

Before he ever played a snap in orange and blue, the Bears are signing new defensive end Montez Sweat to a massive contract extension.
Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds won’t play in Sunday’s game against New Orleans because of a knee injury.

Bears | Bears injury report: Edmunds, Brisker ruled out

Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jaquan Brisker have been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Bears | Bears know they need a Super effort in New Orleans

The last time the Bears played in New Orleans, Mitchell Trubisky and Matt Nagy lost a playoff game 21-9 against Drew Brees and the Saints in January 2021.
The Cubs’ Cody Bellinger declined his end of a $25 million mutual option for 2024.
Cubs | Cubs slugger Bellinger declines $25M option for 2024
Cody Bellinger declined his end of a $25 million mutual option with the Cubs for 2024.
Wheaton Academy’s Brandon Kiebles, right, celebrates his second-quarter tocudown with teammate Jay Krueger during Friday’s Class 4A football playoff game against St. Viator in Arlington Heights Friday.
Prep Football | Wheaton Academy's defense dominates St. Viator
Wheaton Academy used an old school Catholic League formula to upended St. Viator 12-3 Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in Arlington Heights.
Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard celebrates his goal past Florida Panthers’ Anthony Stolarz and Josh Mahura during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Columns | Blackhawks figure out how to score early to beat Florida
After opening the campaign with a 4-2 victory at Pittsburgh, the Hawks managed a mere 15 tallies in their next eight games. They were shut out twice and held to 1 goal in two other games.
Legendary former Indiana coach Bobby Knight died Wednesday at 83.
Columns | Knight touched, stomped and yelled his way through memorable coaching career
Bobby Knight dominated the Midwest college basketball landscape for nearly four decades. Entertaining, volatile, successful, irratating, Mike McGraw recalls some memorable encounters with Knight, who died Wednesday at 83.
Columns | 'We built a special bond'; It's hard to accept the end of a season
The end of a football season is never easy, and that was certainly the case for Prospect High School after a 49-15 loss at Mt. Carmel in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs Friday.
Senior quarterback Ben Thorson’s 34-yard Hail Mary pass was caught in the end zone over five defenders by Seth Kortenhoeven (Wheaton North) to cut the WashU lead to 35-34.
College Sports | Local college football roundup: North Central, Wheaton, College of DuPage, Benedictine win
reating its Senior Day crowd to an afternoon filled with thrilling performances, the North Central College football team seized control of Saturday's matchup with Illinois Wesleyan University in the very early going and decimated the Titans 83-26 at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.
Prep Sports | Girls volleyball: Barrington cruises to 3rd straight state appearance
Barrington girls volleyball coach Michelle Jakubowski says her team has had a 'surfer mentality' for its motto this season.
Sports | Maine South shuts down Belleville East in second half, emerges with win
The Maine South defense dug in after halftime and the offensive exploits of running back Michael Dellumo and quarterback Constantine Coines lifted the Hawks to a 33-21 win over visiting Belleville East Friday night in the Class 8A playoffs.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
