SUN, 11/5/2023
Sunday, November 5, 2023
Columns | Poles put a lot on the line with trade for Montez Sweat
Is Bears general manager Ryan Poles putting his team on a path to long-term success? Or is this the latest chapter in a long, depressing saga that never seems to end? It's too soon to know, but it appears Poles is bumbling into and through Door B.
Columns | Bulls switch up starters, then finish poorly in loss to BrooklynDeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 24 points each, but LaVine missed two shots that could have tied the score in the final 15 seconds and the Bulls lost to Brooklyn 109-107 on Friday at the United Center.
Bears | Bears, Sweat agree to four-year contract extensionBefore he ever played a snap in orange and blue, the Bears are signing new defensive end Montez Sweat to a massive contract extension.
Bears | Bears injury report: Edmunds, Brisker ruled outBears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jaquan Brisker have been ruled out for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Cubs | Cubs slugger Bellinger declines $25M option for 2024Cody Bellinger declined his end of a $25 million mutual option with the Cubs for 2024.
Prep Football | Wheaton Academy's defense dominates St. ViatorWheaton Academy used an old school Catholic League formula to upended St. Viator 12-3 Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in Arlington Heights.
Columns | Blackhawks figure out how to score early to beat FloridaAfter opening the campaign with a 4-2 victory at Pittsburgh, the Hawks managed a mere 15 tallies in their next eight games. They were shut out twice and held to 1 goal in two other games.
Columns | Knight touched, stomped and yelled his way through memorable coaching careerBobby Knight dominated the Midwest college basketball landscape for nearly four decades. Entertaining, volatile, successful, irratating, Mike McGraw recalls some memorable encounters with Knight, who died Wednesday at 83.
Columns | 'We built a special bond'; It's hard to accept the end of a seasonThe end of a football season is never easy, and that was certainly the case for Prospect High School after a 49-15 loss at Mt. Carmel in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs Friday.
College Sports | Local college football roundup: North Central, Wheaton, College of DuPage, Benedictine winreating its Senior Day crowd to an afternoon filled with thrilling performances, the North Central College football team seized control of Saturday's matchup with Illinois Wesleyan University in the very early going and decimated the Titans 83-26 at Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium.
Prep Sports | Girls volleyball: Barrington cruises to 3rd straight state appearanceBarrington girls volleyball coach Michelle Jakubowski says her team has had a 'surfer mentality' for its motto this season.
Sports | Maine South shuts down Belleville East in second half, emerges with winThe Maine South defense dug in after halftime and the offensive exploits of running back Michael Dellumo and quarterback Constantine Coines lifted the Hawks to a 33-21 win over visiting Belleville East Friday night in the Class 8A playoffs.
- 11:09 PMGlodz's last-second FG sends York past Lyons Twp. and into quarterfinals
- 11:01 PMMilivojevic's big night leads St. Francis past Sterling
- 10:58 PMJokic just shy of triple-double, Porter scores 27 to lead Nuggets over Bulls 123-101
- 10:53 PMCollege football roundup: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon win
- 10:47 PMBarrington rallies to knock Naperville Central out of Class 8A playoffs
