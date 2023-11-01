Jim O'Donnell: Jim Harbaugh as next head coach of the Bears -- imperfectly perfect

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich.

IF THERE IS A PAPA BEAR IN HEAVEN, George McCaskey and associates must be monitoring events in Ann Arbor with the intensity of creatives at Marvel worrying about the rise of a new cinematic superhero that they don't own.

That's because Jim Harbaugh may be headed for a twisted sort of free agency.

The former Bears QB reportedly has his paws in a ringer over a sign-stealing scandal. The Wall Street Journal reported that University of Michigan administrators have rescinded a new contract offer pending assorted investigations.

At worst Harbaugh will be deemed guilty of cheating.

SO WHAT?

Bill Belichick cheated. Sean Payton cheated. Some La-Z-Boy suburbanites allegedly phantom-scan items in the self checkout at Mariano's.

Life happens.

But Harbaugh wins -- everywhere he's ever coached, including his lone NFL stay at San Francisco. In four seasons, his Niners were 44-19-1 along with losses in NFC championship games sandwiched around a defeat by John Harbaugh and the Ravens in "Super Bro'" 47.

He's 30-3 at Michigan since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That includes this year's 8-0. His Wolverines Farewell could be the school's first national title since Charles Woodson and pack prevailed in 1997.

PLUS, HE IS THE MOST PROMINENT footballer with any sort of true linkage to George Halas still directing big-time victories. That has to resonate with the brighter McCaskeys.

Harbaugh's first seasons as an NFL quarterback were with Mike Ditka's Bears (1987-92). Ditka was the fire-eater whom Halas drafted in 1961. The Papa Bear gave him away, to the Eagles, in 1967.

But 15 years later, The Old Man brought Ditka back because he wanted the old zipperoo -- and the organization's most electric era of the past half-century followed.

AN AVAILABLE HARBAUGH to Halas Hall is a franchise changer.

It's as if a sneaky gaming corporation handed the Bears 326 acres of low-cost, choice real estate for a glitzy new suburban stadium.

It doesn't take a Marvel superhero to recognize when downturn and dilemma seed good outcomes.

STREET-BEATIN':

Heartening to see the Texas Rangers touching a first World Series crown for Dallas-Fort Worth with the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy a mere three weeks away. Maybe civic sorts can manufacture another magic-shell moment around Dealey Plaza to merge the events. ...

That Rangers-Diamondbacks World Series is certain to be the lowest-rated ever. Games 1-3 averaged less than 10 million viewers. (Game 7 of the Cubs-Indians in 2016 drew 40 million.) But at least Fox's John Smoltz has kept America abreast of "count leverage." (Count Leverage? A-hoo ... werewolves of Loud Mouth.) ...

The Wrigley Field special Saturday between David Braun and Northwestern (4-4) against Iowa (6-2) will air on Peacock (2:30 p.m.). NBC is carrying 3½ hours of the Breeders Cup from Santa Anita (until 6 p.m.). Dave Eanet -- who'll call the game alongside Ted Albrecht on WGN-AM (720) -- says points may be scarcer than free parking on Addison. ...

The Northwestern-Iowa pipeline continues to squeak with speculation that Pat Fitzgerald -- if he is cleared in the alleged hazing matter -- would be a dandy successor to Kirk Ferentz in Iowa City. The Ferentz family plan took a major hit this week when Iowa overseers announced that offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz -- the coach's son -- won't be back. ...

More Breeders Cup: High-strike Larry Rivelli will represent the splintered spirit of Arlington Park with his Nobals (politely, "Nobles") in the $1 million Turf Sprint (Peacock, FanDuel TV, post time -- 6:25 p.m.). The race follows the $6M Classic (on NBC). Rivelli popped the mad-dashing gelding at 38-1 on Churchill's Kentucky Derby undercard in May. ...

Dave Corzine and Zach Zaidman tip off another season of DePaul men's basketball tonight when Tony Stubblefield and the Blue Demons fine tune vs. North Park (7 p.m., depaulbluedemons.com). At least 18 games will air on WSCR-AM (670). The congenial Corzine remains miffed about being misquoted on Bill Laimbeer in a new trash-splash book about the 1987-88 NBA season. ...

And MGM+ opens its new season of "NFL Icons" with a terrific piece on Mike Singletary (Saturday, 9 p.m.). Among other things, Singletary recalls: "The first day I see Buddy Ryan, he says, 'Well, you're just a little short fat guy. I don't know how they think you can play middle linebacker.' I said to myself, 'Did he just say that?'"

• Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears each week on Sunday and Thursday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.