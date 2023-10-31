 

Skills trainer, Long Grove native Pagliocca named Sky general manager

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 10/31/2023 9:05 PM

The Sky took an unusual route in its quest for a general manager.

The team announced the hiring of skills trainer Jeff Pagliocca, a Long Grove native and Stevenson High School graduate.

 

Pagliocca has worked for the Sky during the past four years, assisting with player development and advising head coach James Wade. He held an official title, director of skill development, this past season.

"Jeff's expertise in player development and data driven talent evaluation, sophisticated basketball IQ, and his incredible relationships with players make him the perfect choice to complement coach (Teresa) Weatherspoon as we strive for another championship in Chicago," Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said in a statement.

The Sky has typically combined the positions of coach and general manager. They finally decided to create separate roles going forward, and introduced Weatherspoon as the new head coach a few weeks ago. With this move, the Sky may have decided to combine the roles of GM and skill development.

Pagliocca worked with a variety of players during his time with Evolution Athletics, which is based at the Berto Center in Deerfield, the Bulls' former practice facility.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

In addition to Sky players like Kahleah Copper and Courtney Vandersloot, his list of clients includes NBA players such as Patrick Beverley, Patrick Williams and Mikal Bridges. But he's also worked with many local high school players, including several who reached the NBA -- Frank Kaminsky, Max Christie, Brandon Paul and Jack Cooley among them.

His son Rocco is a sophomore at Stevenson and played on varsity last year as a freshman.

"I am beyond grateful to be named the new general manager of the Chicago Sky," Pagliocca said in a statement. "I'm very proud to partner with coach Weatherspoon and the Sky front office to shape a championship-caliber roster.

"With a strong background in strategy, player development, and tenure with this team, I am eager to build upon our tradition of excellence, hard work, and winning, in this energizing new chapter of Sky basketball. Expect us to bring unmatched toughness, grit, and relentless competitive spirit to Chicago."

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

Go to comments: 0 posted
Related Coverage
'I'm coming here to stir things up': Weatherspoon brings big personality to Sky job
Related Article
'I'm coming here to stir things up': Weatherspoon brings big personality to Sky job
 
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
Related Article
Las Vegas Aces become first repeat WNBA champs in 21 years, beating Liberty 70-69 in Game 4
 
Sky officially name former WNBA star Weatherspoon head coach
Related Article
Sky officially name former WNBA star Weatherspoon head coach
 
Season wrapup: With Copper locked in, Sky to begin search for right supporting cast
Related Article
Season wrapup: With Copper locked in, Sky to begin search for right supporting cast
 
Sky swept in first round of playoffs with 92-70 loss to Aces
Related Article
Sky swept in first round of playoffs with 92-70 loss to Aces
 
Sky drop Game 1 to top-seeded Aces
Related Article
Sky drop Game 1 to top-seeded Aces
 
Sky ready to roll dice against top-seeded Aces
Related Article
Sky ready to roll dice against top-seeded Aces
 
Copper shows faith in Sky, signs contract extension
Related Article
Copper shows faith in Sky, signs contract extension
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 