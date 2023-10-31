 

Boys soccer: Naperville North rallies in 2nd half to earn state berth

  • Naperville North's Sam Hess collides with Collinsville's Dane Compton in an attempt to head the ball during the Class 3A East Aurora supersectional Tuesday in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Sam Hess collides with Collinsville's Dane Compton in an attempt to head the ball during the Class 3A East Aurora supersectional Tuesday in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Niko Ladas (14) leaps over Collinsville's Joshua Morales (22) as he moves the ball upfield 14 22 during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Niko Ladas (14) leaps over Collinsville's Joshua Morales (22) as he moves the ball upfield 14 22 during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Jaxon Stokes (11) celebrates the Huskies first goal against Collinsville during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Jaxon Stokes (11) celebrates the Huskies first goal against Collinsville during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Jaxon Stokes (11) gets a shot off as Collinsville's keeper Braden Henson (30) and Collinsville's Brayden Boerm (19) pressure him during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Jaxon Stokes (11) gets a shot off as Collinsville's keeper Braden Henson (30) and Collinsville's Brayden Boerm (19) pressure him during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Andrew Hebron (20) watches his shot hit the back of the goal net to put the Huskies ahead of Collinsville during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Andrew Hebron (20) watches his shot hit the back of the goal net to put the Huskies ahead of Collinsville during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Collinsville's Trey Peterson (3) and Brayden Boerm (19) tie up Naperville North's Jaxon Stokes (11) during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Collinsville's Trey Peterson (3) and Brayden Boerm (19) tie up Naperville North's Jaxon Stokes (11) during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Noah Radeke (7) heads the ball away over Collinsville's Sam Garofalo (11) as time runs out during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Noah Radeke (7) heads the ball away over Collinsville's Sam Garofalo (11) as time runs out during the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Josh Pedersen (9) and Sam Hess (3) celebrate after their 2-1 win.

      Naperville North's Josh Pedersen (9) and Sam Hess (3) celebrate after their 2-1 win. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville North's Noah Radeke (7) helps Collinsville's Joshua Morales (22) to his feet after the end of the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora.

      Naperville North's Noah Radeke (7) helps Collinsville's Joshua Morales (22) to his feet after the end of the IHSA Class 3A East Aurora boys Super sectional Tuesday October 31, 2023 in Aurora. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
By Chris Walker
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 10/31/2023 8:56 PM

The freak athlete came out on Halloween and rewarded Naperville North with the treat of advancing to Friday's Class 3A state semifinals.

Huskies sophomore Andrew Hebron was dressed up in freak mode, scoring with 27:10 left in the second half to break a tie and lift the Huskies to a 2-1 victory over Collinsville Tuesday in the Class 3A East Aurora sectional championship.

 

Naperville North will play Lyons, who survived Stagg in penalty kicks, at 6 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates.

"Andrew is a freak athlete who's super explosive and fast and he gets going fast and stays fast," Huskies coach Jim Konrad said. "He's done a really good job of playing as simple as possible. He played in the back a whole big part of the year and now we're using him in the midfield primarily. If we would've stayed down we would've put him in the midfield and pushed (junior) Connor Hanrahan up. He applied so much pressure."

Jaxon Stokes stunned the Kahoks to open the second half, dribbling into the box before burying a 9-yard equalizer just 13 seconds into the return to action, his 28th goal this fall.

"Obviously, Stokes gets the first one to get things even and calm things down right away in the second half," Konrad said. "And then we scored the second goal and it got a bit nervy."

Naperville North (22-1-3) has had years where its been dominant on restarts. As great as the Huskies have been this season, that hasn't been one of its many strengths. On Tuesday, it was invaluable.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The goals have not come easy on restarts this year," Konrad said. "It's been a year where we haven't relied on them."

Perhaps they were saving them for moments like when Niko Ladas launched a 30-yard throw-in. Junior Noah Radeke was able to get his head on it, depositing it in the box where Hebron was and then blasted it off the underside of the crossbar and into back of the net for the lead.

"I saw Niko throw it, and it happened once in the first half where I almost had a chance," Hebron said. "Noah headed it up and the ball landed and I just blasted it as hard as I could because I knew we had to score."

It was one of those unforgettable moments for a kid who prefers defense. His first goal arrived in the final game of the regular season. His biggest one came Tuesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"I never thought I'd be a goal scorer until recently," he laughed. "This is so much fun. I was so excited for high school season but I didn't know it would be as fun as this."

He's certainly added something more to a Huskies attack that has been super impressive all season behind Radeke and Stokes.

"Hebron was fantastic again tonight," Konrad said. "He just runs and runs and runs. He's going in out, in out and gets in there and scores a goal."

Coming out of halftime the mindset was completely about being better.

"We talked about how we had to be better," Konrad said. "This isn't the team the coach knew, this isn't the team the team knew. We just had to be better if we wanted to win state."

Collinsville (14-7-1) settled in after the four-hour drive to Aurora and jumped on the Huskies 1-0 after senior Sam Garofalo dribbled into the box and fired in a 15-yard shot with 24:21 left in the half.

The Huskies missed some chances in the first half, but those dangerous creations provided some momentum that carried over into the quick 13-second strike by Stokes.

"I think we left some goals on the field in the first half," Konrad said. "We had three super high quality chances. Their kid makes a great play, gets inside and they score a great goal. I'm proud the boys were able to hang on and battle even though we have room to improve with two games left. Obviously, we were good enough today to get it done. I couldn't be prouder."

Ladas said he wound up and threw the ball as hard as he could on the ball that resulted in the game-winning goal. It's an ability he's been working on for as long as he can remember.

"I basically wind up and throw it as hard as I can," he said. "I've always been able to throw it far since I was young and I've been practicing since I've been five. My mom's been helping me. I just threw it. When I saw Andrew hit it far down it was a perfect goal."

And a perfect moment.

"This is kind of unthinkable right now," he said. "We worked all season to get here. We lost our first game and have gone undefeated since."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 