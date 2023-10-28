Georgia rolls over Florida; Kansas upsets No. 6 Oklahoma; Notre Dame wins big

Notre Dame safety Ramon Henderson (11) recovers a fumbled ball in the end zone to score during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in South Bend, Ind.

Carson Beck threw two touchdown passes in his hometown, Daijun Edwards ran for two scores and No. 1 Georgia dominated Florida 43-20 Saturday to extend its winning streak to 25.

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) have now won three in a row and six of seven in the rivalry known as "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party."

Georgia could have cracked open celebratory drinks at halftime. Coach Kirby Smart's team scored on its first four possessions and stuffed the Gators (5-3, 3-2) early and often.

The Bulldogs sniffed out two trick plays, including a fourth-and-inches pass at the Florida 34-yard line that proved to be the turning point. Florida faked a quarterback sneak and snapped the ball through Graham Mertz's legs to running back Trevor Etienne.

Etienne was trying to throw but got tackled for a 3-yard loss. The play highlighted a mismatch at the line of scrimmage, one Florida clearly saw coming because coach Billy Napier didn't feel comfortable trying to run when his team needed to gain a foot or two.

No. 4 Florida State 41, Wake Forest 16:

Keon Coleman needed only one arm to snag one of his two touchdown catches that helped No. 4 Florida State beat Wake Forest 41-16 on Saturday. Trey Benson added two touchdowns, including an 80-yard catch-and-run score for FSU. Jordan Travis also threw for three scores and ran for another for the Seminoles. That helped FSU remain unbeaten and in firm control of the Atlantic Coast Conference race. Florida State has won 14 straight games. Ke'Shawn Williams and Tate Carney ran for short touchdowns for Wake Forest. But the Demon Deacons managed 75 first-half yards and 210 for the game.

Kansas 38, No. 6 Oklahoma 33:

Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for Kansas with 55 seconds left, and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, as the Jayhawks beat the sixth-ranked Sooners 38-33 on Saturday. The win snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners and marks the highest-ranked opponent the Jayhawks have beaten since a win over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 218 yards and two interceptions while running for 62 yards and a score. Gabriel had three touchdown runs for the Sooners.

No. 7 Texas 35, BYU 6:

Maalik Murphy threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in his debut as starting quarterback for No. 7 Texas in a 35-6 win over BYU . Murphy, a redshirt freshman, replaced Quinn Ewers, who was sidelined with an injury to his throwing shoulder sustained in last week's win at Houston. Xavier Worthy returned a punt 74 yards for a TD, and teammate Jaydon Blue scored on a 34-year run in the fourth quarter.

No. 8 Oregon 35, No. 13 Utah 6:

Bo Nix threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Oregon to a 35-6 victory over No. 13 Utah, which had an 18-game home winning streak snapped by the loss Saturday. Troy Franklin tallied 99 yards and a touchdown on eight catches for the Ducks. Bucky Irving added 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Oregon won in Salt Lake City for the first time since 2016. The Ducks racked up 390 total yards and forced two turnovers. Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes threw for 136 yards and had two interceptions. Devaughn Vele had a season-high 80 yards on seven catches for the Utes.

No. 14 Notre Dame 58, Pitt 7:

Xavier Watts had two of Notre Dame's four interceptions, Audric Estime rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and the 14th-ranked Fighting Irish overwhelmed Pittsburgh 58-7. Watts and the Notre Dame defense made life miserable for Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux, a redshirt sophomore making his third start. The Fighting Irish scored 23 points off five Pitt turnovers, including a fumbled punt that Ramon Henderson recovered in the end zone or a touchdown. Notre Dame has won seven of its past eight meetings with Pitt. Watts now has six interceptions this season, the most in FBS.

No. 18 Louisville 23, No. 20 Duke 0:

Jawhar Jordan ran for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 18 Louisville to a 23-0 victory over No. 20 Duke. After seeing limited action in Louisville's last game two weeks ago at Pittsburgh due to a hamstring injury, Jordan helped the Cardinals rebound from that loss with another impressive performance. The redshirt junior racked up 106 yards in the first half and scored twice in the first quarter. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard also returned to action Saturday after reaggravating an ankle injury in the second half of last Saturday's loss at Florida State. The junior completed 9 of 23 passes for 121 and ran for 13 yards.

Auburn 27, Mississippi State 13:

Naperville Central graduate Payton Thorne passed for 230 yards and three first-half touchdowns and Jarquez Hunter ran for a season-high 144 yards to lead Auburn to a 27-13 victory over Mississippi State. The Tigers snapped a four-game skid and got their first league win under coach Hugh Freeze after racing to a 24-3 halftime lead, their biggest in an SEC game in four years. Thorne had his best game this season against an FBS team. Mississippi State started quarterback Mike Wright in place of an injured Will Rogers for the second straight game.

Nebraska 31, Purdue 14:

Heinrich Haarberg threw two touchdown passes, Quinton Newsome ran back a blocked field goal 68 yards for a score, and Nebraska turned in another stout defensive performance in a 31-14 victory over Purdue. The Cornhuskers have won five of six games and are on a three-game win streak for the first time since 2016. Purdue lost its third straight. Nebraska allowed just 195 total yards, including 99 passing. It was Purdue's fewest total yards in four seasons and fewest through the air since 2014. Purdue converted two of the Huskers' four lost fumbles into touchdowns.

Minnesota 27, Michigan State 12:

Jordan Nubin filled in nicely for Minnesota with 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and the Gophers beat Michigan State 27-12 Saturday. Athan Kaliakmanis threw for 200 yards and a touchdown, and Daniel Jackson added seven catches for 120 yards and a score for the Gophers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), who have won three of four. Michigan State (2-6, 0-5) has lost six in a row since the firing of Mel Tucker. The Spartans are averaging 11.3 points per game in that streak.