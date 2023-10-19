Packers' Jordan Love and Broncos' Russell Wilson have gone ice cold after hot starts to the season

DENVER -- Russell Wilson and Jordan Love are the latest examples of how quickly quarterbacks can go from sizzle to fizzle in the NFL.

Wilson started out the season looking nothing like the QB who struggled so mightily last year for the Broncos, and from the get-go Love looked every bit like a worthy successor to Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.

Wilson's numbers through four mostly efficient games rivaled Patrick Mahomes' stats as he threw for over 1,000 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions under new Denver coach Sean Payton's tutelage. But he has three turnovers and eight sacks over the last two weeks, including another loss at Kansas City in which he threw for a meager 95 yards and was intercepted twice.

"We've done some really good things offensively, but didn't play our best game the last game," Wilson said. "I didn't play my best game, but I've been feeling really confident all season long."

Love played so well in the Green Bay's 18-point rout at Chicago in its opener that he got a text congratulating him for "keeping the ownership in place." That message was from Rodgers, who famously hollered, "I still own you!" after scoring a game-clinching TD at Soldier Field in 2021, one of his two dozen wins over the Bears.

After throwing for six touchdown passes without an interception in Green Bay's first two games, Love has thrown six interceptions and two TD passes over his last three and is coming off a three-interception dud against the Raiders before the Packers' bye week.

"Just having that sick taste in my mouth, it's going to keep pushing me forward," Love said.

The Broncos (1-5) and Packers (2-3) play Sunday at Empower Field, where the loser could see a swelling of the " Collapse for Caleb " sentiment as their fans further espouse the notion of stinking so badly that Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams will come to their rescue in 2024.

That would take a season-long slide and some leapfrogging of other struggling teams, but both of these storied franchises are squarely in the mix for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner as the weather begins to turn.

There are still plenty of games left to bounce back and salvage this season, but the Halloween trade deadline is approaching and teams are taking a hard look at being sellers if they deem the cellar a real possibility.

The Broncos have lost all three of their home games to underdogs, something that won't be an issue Sunday because the Packers were installed as 1½-point road favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.