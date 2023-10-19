Cubs reliever Fulmer has arm surgery, will miss 2024 season

The Cubs expect right-hander Michael Fulmer to miss the 2024 season after the reliever had surgery on his pitching elbow.

The Cubs said Fulmer underwent UCL revision surgery, a procedure that has a recovery projection similar to that of Tommy John surgery, on Wednesday. He missed the 2019 season with Detroit because of Tommy John surgery.

The 30-year-old Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA in 58 games last season after signing a $4 million, one-year contract. He was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year with Detroit, going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA.

The Cubs also said reliever Codi Heuer has completed the initial healing and range of motion phase and plans to start throwing in mid-November. Heuer had surgery in June to repair a fractured elbow. The injury occurred as he was nearing a return from Tommy John surgery.

Reliever Brad Boxberger (strained right forearm) is set to begin a strength program in the next few weeks and start throwing in mid-November.

The Cubs said pitchers Nick Burdi (appendectomy), Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) and Ethan Roberts (Tommy John surgery), and infielder Nick Madrigal (strained right hamstring) are expected to go through normal off-season routines.