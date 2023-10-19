Chicago Bears injury report: Safety Eddie Jackson sits out practice Thursday

Bears safety Eddie Jackson runs off the field due to injury during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson sat out practice Thursday at Halas Hall. Jackson has been dealing with a lingering foot issue for the past month.

Last year Jackson had a season-ending Lisfranc injury to his left foot that caused him to miss the final five games of the 2022 season. The injury did not require surgery and he returned fully healthy in the spring. This year, during a Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson injured the same left foot in a similar, noncontact situation.

Jackson sat out the following three games. He returned to action last week against Minnesota but exited the game midway through and did not return. Jackson participated in practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but on Thursday he was nowhere to be seen during the open portion of practice.

Coach Matt Eberflus said after the game that Jackson could've continued to play Sunday if needed. Jackson planned to give it a go in practice again this week.

"We're going to see where it is," Eberflus said earlier this week. "He's going to do individual and potentially do a little bit more [at practice]. We'll see how it goes. Again, it just flared up on him. So we'll see where it is and then going through the week."

Backup Elijah Hicks has started three games in place of Jackson.

Additionally, quarterback Justin Fields (thumb), right guard Nate Davis (ankle), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder), offensive lineman Dan Feeney (knee) and cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice Thursday. Tight end Marcedes Lewis took the day off for extra rest.

Wright had been a limited participant a day earlier. If he's unable to go this week, the Bears could be without either of their starting tackles this week.

Running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) returned to full participation.

Davis is not expected to play this week against Las Vegas. Fields is "doubtful" to play, and backup Tyson Bagent is preparing with the first-team offense in practice. Johnson missed last week's game due to a concussion suffered a week earlier against Washington. Without him and Khalil Herbert (who is on injured reserve), running back D'Onta Foreman could be in line to start again this week.