Bears injury report: Fields, Davis, Johnson sit out practice

  • Bears offensive lineman Nate Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's game and is unlikely to play against the Raiders.

By Sean Hammond
Shaw Local News Network
Updated 10/18/2023 9:45 PM

As expected, Bears quarterback Justin Fields did not practice Wednesday at Halas Hall and was not present during the portion of practice that was open to members of the media.

Fields remains "doubtful" for Sunday's game against Las Vegas due to a thumb injury, according to head coach Matt Eberflus. Backup Tyson Bagent is taking reps with the first-team offense this week.

 

Right guard Nate Davis is not expected to play this week. Davis injured his ankle in Sunday's game. After taking a hard hit in the first quarter, Fields fell on Davis' leg from behind. Davis did not return to the game and was wearing a boot after the game.

"We'll see where he is," Eberflus said Wednesday. "[It's] a high ankle sprain. Not likely to play this week, of course, and he'll be week-to-week from there."

Additionally, rookie running back Roschon Johnson remains in concussion protocol. Johnson, who missed the Vikings game, did not practice Wednesday. Rookie cornerback Terell Smith (illness) did not practice. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot), lineman Dan Feeney (knee), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) and right tackle Darnell Wright (shoulder) were limited participants Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick was spotted snapping the ball as the center during individual drills at practice. Cody Whitehair did not snap the football during the same portion of practice.

The Bears swapped out Whitehair in favor of Patrick at center during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. Eberflus didn't call it a benching, but Whitehair struggled when snapping in shotgun formations. It's possible the Bears will keep Patrick at center moving forward. Patrick started the first five games of the season at center.

It's also possible that Whitehair could be moving to right guard to fill in for Davis. Whitehair has a ton of experience at both center and guard. Second-year pro Ja'Tyre Carter also has played at right guard this season.

Whitehair just transitioned back to the center position over the offseason after spending the previous two and a half seasons playing guard.

"That's always an issue when you work through and change positions," Eberflus said. " ... It's not been like it's been glaring. There's been some [poor snaps]."

