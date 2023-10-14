Can Hawks get Bedard some help?

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault stops the Blackhawks' Nick Foligno (17) during the third period Saturday in Montreal. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

Connor Bedard can't do it all.

And the sooner his teammates realize that the better.

Bedard electrified the Bell Centre crowd in Montreal on Saturday with more slick moves and sizzling shots, but few other Blackhawks were on their games during the first 40 minutes of a 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Goaltender Petr Mrazek impressed, making 33 saves, but Montreal built a 3-0 lead on second-period goals by Cole Caufield, Tanner Perason and Sean Monahan.

The Hawks (1-2-0) did make things interesting thanks to 2 goals by Tyler Johnson -- the second coming at 18:39. Seth Jones came inches from netting the equalizer on a blast from just inside the blue line, but the puck hit the post with 10 seconds remaining.

Bedard, who was booed every time he touched the puck, assisted on Johnson's second goal and finished with 22:40 of ice time and took 12 total shots (5 on goal).

The fans were in a festive mood all night as this was Montreal's home opener and it came on Hockey Night in Canada, which Bedard watched religiously growing up. As for the crescendo of boos, they didn't bother him at all.

"I loved it," Bedard told reporters. "It was great. I thought it was awesome."

Bedard is the fifth active player to record at least 1 point in his first three games as an 18-year-old, joining Sidney Crosby, Monahan, Nathan MacKinnon and Jakob Chychrun. Ottawa's Alexandre Daigle holds the record for longest point streak by an 18-year-old to begin a career at seven games. Crosby is second at six.

High praise from long-time veterans and Hall of Famers continues to pour in for Bedard.

"He's so good, so shifty," Penguins defenseman Kris Letang said. "He's got great moves. I had to play him hard. He's really deceptive. You can't even look at the puck one second because he's so fast."

And this from 10-time Canadiens Stanley Cup champ Yvan Cournoyer in a story on NHL.com: "He could be one of the NHL's best players. When he's on the ice, I can see his talent and his potential. You can see that he makes a difference. It's a good start."

But he clearly needs help.

Where is the supposedly super-charged Lukas Reichel? He has no points and is averaging less than 15.5 minutes of ice time. Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh have been mostly quiet as well.

Jones had a nice opener, but he has been too hot and cold for a No. 1 defenseman. Fellow blue liners Connor Murphy and Jarred Tinordi need to pick it up as well.

The Hawks failed on all 7 power-play opportunities, including a 2-man advantage that lasted 45 seconds in the first period. They also allowed 5 short-handed scoring chances, one of which was converted by Monahan at 17:38 of the second period.

"Early we had some good movement, and then just frustration," coach Luke Richardson said. "And when the frustration sets in, you make poor decisions. It's still early in the season and we have to get better at it."

Next up is a huge test against Toronto and Auston Matthews (6 goals in two games) on Monday.

Injury update:

Taylor Hall, who was injured at Boston, was able to skate Friday and also joined teammates for Saturday's morning skate. Hall's injury was at first termed "week to week" by coach Luke Richardson, but now it's possible Hall could play as early as Tuesday at Toronto.

Phillip Kurashev (shoulder) remains day to day, although he will not join the Hawks on this road trip.