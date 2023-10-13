Bears injury report: RBs Herbert, Johnson officially ruled out

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Associated Press

The Bears will be down three running backs Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings including starter Khalil Herbert, who was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.

Herbert, backup Roschon Johnson (concussion) and backup Travis Homer (hamstring) were ruled out Friday and will not play against Minnesota. Veteran D'Onta Foreman likely will be the starting running back Sunday. Foreman has been inactive, a healthy scratch, during each of the past four games. He last played in the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Shortly after ruling out Herbert, the Bears placed the third-year pro on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. They also placed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve and signed practice squad quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster.

The good news, however, is several starters could be back in the secondary. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) does not hold an injury designation. Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hand) also doesn't hold an injury designation, but the Bears have to activate him off injured reserve if he's going to play Sunday. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is officially listed as questionable. Jackson was a limited participant in practice all week.

Additionally, cornerback Terell Smith (ankle/illness) has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Center Lucas Patrick (concussion) is questionable, but did return to practice for the first time on Friday.

Center Doug Kramer (thumb) and tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring) do not hold injury designations ahead of the game.