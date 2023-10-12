Bears injury report: Healthy secondary could 'up the energy' for defense

The Bears are optimistic that they could have three starters back in the secondary this week against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson all returned to practice this week after missing time. Gordon has missed four games with a hand injury. Jackson has been out for three weeks with a foot injury. Johnson missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury.

The Bears have been forced to use several young players in the secondary. Safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson were the only regular starters in the secondary who played in the past two games.

Slot corner Greg Stroman Jr. had an interception, a sack, and helped force a fumble last week against Washington.

"[Last week], he played a really good game, was very instinctive, showed that he has played the game of pro football before, it wasn't too big for him," Bears cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jon Hoke said Thursday at Halas Hall.

Stroman performed well in the slot with Gordon out, but the Bears spent the entire offseason training Gordon to play that position. Gordon broke his hand in the Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He should take over that position if he's healthy and good to go this week.

"Having him back is a huge plus because he has really good experience in there, he has very good instincts as a player, he's a physical guy, he's a good blitzer," Hoke said. "He has a lot of attributes that you're looking for in that position, and he does them at a high level."

Terell Smith and Jaylon Jones also saw action at cornerback. Elijah Hicks has filled in for Jackson at safety.

With Gordon, Johnson and Jackson returning, the secondary could be back to full strength this weekend. Johnson injured his hamstring in the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He said he was bummed Justin Jefferson wouldn't be playing this week for the Vikings. Minnesota placed Jefferson on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Johnson takes pride in guarding opponents' top receivers. Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the league. He currently ranks third in the NFL with 571 receiving yards.

"I mean, that was definitely a matchup I was looking forward to," Johnson said. "I was watching that film last week. So I'm just going to continue to prepare and continue to do what I was supposed to do."

Getting the starting five back could have a cascading effect for the entire Bears defense, Johnson believes.

"We definitely have to get back and up the energy, up the execution," Johnson said. "Just get back what we were missing. Kyler was out there early. And then [Jackson] was out the next game. Just getting everybody back, we have to come back and we have to start to click."

On Thursday's injury report, the Bears listed Gordon and Jackson as limited participants in practice. Johnson was a full participant.

Additionally, running back Khalil Herbert (ankle), running back Travis Homer (hamstring), tight end Marcedes Lewis (rest), center Lucas Patrick (concussion), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion) and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) all sat out practice Thursday. Tight end Cole Kmet (hamstring) was limited.

Smith (ankle) and center Doug Kramer (thumb) were full participants.