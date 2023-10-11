Jim O'Donnell: After a promising opening night, Bedard can finally go on with the show

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard, left, tries to get his stick on the puck with the Penguins' Sidney Crosby defending during the first period of Tuesday's NHL game in Pittsburgh. Associated Press

SO THE DEBUT OF CONNOR BEDARD Tuesday night couldn't quite match the late Ethel Merman overpowering the crescendo of "There's No Business Like Show Business."

Or Taylor Swift singing "Love Story" in the direction of the Kansas City Chiefs bench.

The media wanted spectacle.

Instead, it got an 18-year-old apprentice - targeted for instant stardom by so many who know the game - making a very encouraging bow for an NHL franchise determinedly trying to lift itself out of a lengthy morass.

The Blackhawks beat the host Pittsburgh Penguins, 4-2, after spotting Sidney Crosby and fellow ancient seabirds a 2-0 lead.

Bedard assisted on the Hawks' first goal. The fact that he wasn't on ice for the final 3 so distracts from the preferred "spectacle narrative" that it's best left unmentioned.

TV VIEWERS HAD A PLEASANT EVENING, as long as they could skate around the microscopic Bedard carving.

ESPN play caller Sean McDonough and analyst Ray Ferraro were crisp and professional.

Studio sage P.K. Subban brought his A-game. Set mate Mark Messier wasn't far behind.

Both had to endure anchor Steve Levy, who continues to come across like a robust man waiting to get word that the Chicken Kiev bin at the free backstage buffet has been refreshed.

IN CHICAGO, NBCSCH WAS big-footed out of Bedard Game 1 and also had to bow to TNT -- with Kenny Albert and Eddie Olczyk - for Bedard Game 2 at Boston Wednesday night.

The paint-by-numbers regional network settled for pregame scraps. Pat Boyle and Caley Chelios hosted a 30-minute season "preview."

That duo returned along with Tony Granato for a half-hour show before puck drop from some saloon on West Taylor St.

The three were earnest. The color coordination of the knowledgeable Chelios was aesthetically energizing. Granato -- the brother-in-law of Ferraro -- had a commendable maiden outing.

But the sound of 12 hands clapping hinted that the live turnout was a bit south of Jeremy Colliton singing the hit of Jim Cornelison at Casa Scalabrini.

SO AFTER MONTHS OF HYPE, Connor Bedard is finally a full-fledged Blackhawk.

He'd probably give half of his rookie salary if his time directed to media could be limited to 60 minutes per week. He'll find that his ultimate sanctuary is out on the ice, doing what he's supposed to be doing.

In the meantime -- thank you Ethel - let's go on with the show.

STREET-BEATIN':

Tremendous news for women's basketball: Close to 52,000 tickets have been sold for the outdoor exhibition between Caitlin Clark and Iowa vs. Doug Bruno's DePaul at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City Sunday (BTN, 2 p.m.). That will be an all-time global attendance mark for a ladies game. …

Free hints for struggling Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame: Keep the grass high for visiting Caleb Williams and USC Saturday and fire defensive coordinator Al Golden yesterday (NBC, 6:30 p.m.). The Trojans (6-0) are an unfathomable +3. Freeman has six toes on South Bend's dreaded Ty Willingham Exit Ramp. (Willingham's dismissal in 2004 - with a loaded returning roster - still rankles.) …

ESPN/ABC ratings for MLB's Wild Card round were down 18% from last year. Too much baseball in too little time, too many small markets and very little "box office" on the field. The Texas Rangers haven't drawn this kind of attention since the days when you couldn't walk out of a 7-Eleven without a Toby Harrah Slurpee cup. …

Bulls TV analyst Stacey King continues on the mend from hip surgery. The odd couple of Jason Benetti and Corey Maggette will handle the call of tonight's pre-seasoner against Denver (NBCSCH, 7 p.m.). …

Apparently no truth to the rumor that EA Sports is trying to enlist Sean Payton and Bill Belichick to front a new video game titled "Coaches Death Watch '23." As far as job security, the two fading flailers make Matt Eberflus look like Warren Buffett. …

Multiple media reports that Bob Costas recently saved a restaurant patron's life by swift application of the Heimlich maneuver. (Where was he when the Baltimore Orioles needed him?) …

And hyper-optimist "Cadilac Jack" Caveney, on the end of the Bears' 14-game losing streak: "I think we can all live with a 13-4 season."

Jim O'Donnell's Sports and Media column appears each week on Sunday and Thursday. Reach him at jimodonnelldh@yahoo.com. All communications may be considered for publication.