Film Study: Can Bears navigate extra attention coming Moore's way?

While recording their first victory of the season in Washington last Thursday, the Bears discovered the same thing anyone who watched the game or plays in a fantasy league did -- D.J. Moore is one of the NFL's best weapons.

Moore toasted just about everyone in the Commanders secondary while rolling up 230 receiving yards. His night began with the 58-yard gain on the first drive, where he was isolated on the left side and left CB Benjamin St. Juste in the dust with a post corner route.

He burned rookie Emmanuel Forbes on the first catch and spin, then reached over the top of Kendall Fuller in the end zone for his second touchdown. Fuller is the younger brother of former Bears' first-round pick Kyle and was also the victim on Moore's clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter, another short throw and long run.

What can the Bears do with this information? For starters, Justin Fields needs to be constantly aware of where Moore is and how opponents are defending him. Moore could have had a huge game in Tampa, but Fields looked the other way too often.

If corners are playing him tight, let him make a move. If they're playing off, throw it short and give him a chance to make a play with his legs.

One key in Washington was Fields got some solid protection early in the game. He was able to get comfortable in the pocket and get in a good rhythm. The Bears didn't do that as much against Denver, and eventually the Commanders brought some heat. When Chase Young was turned loose, he padded his stats by piling up 8 QB pressures working against Larry Borom, so that's an ongoing concern at left tackle.

Whether getting rid of Chase Claypool helped unlock Moore's potential is tough to judge by watching the film. Eventually, the Bears will need to get Darnell Mooney going and the advice here is what we've been saying for a few years -- use him like Julian Edelman and get him some short throws in space. Mooney's not the type of receiver to take the top off the defense.

More of a rush:

Another positive was the performance of the defensive line. Even when they didn't get home, the Bears were able to get just enough pressure to make Washington QB Sam Howell hurried and uncomfortable. After getting just 1 sack in the first three games, the Bears now have 7 and most of them are group efforts.

Rookie DT Gervon Dexter played his best game and was in on just 49% of the snaps. Dexter, Justin Jones and DeMarcus Walker were credited with 3 pressures each.

Secondary decisions:

When Jaylon Johnson or Kyler Gordon come back, the Bears will have a decision to make in the secondary. Greg Stroman Jr. should be playing ahead of rookie Tyrique Stevenson. Stroman might have had extra motivation last week because he was drafted by Washington in 2018 and is from Northern Virginia.

Quick hitters:

The best block of the day was turned in by center Lucas Patrick. Before leaving the game with an injury, Patrick pushed DT Montez Sweat out of the hole and into the linebacker, effectively taking out the two closest defenders on Khalil Harris' 34-yard run. … With Minnesota coming to town and Justin Jefferson on the injured list, this would have been a great chance for the Bears to pull even at 3-3, if not for the Denver loss. Don't pass up any more game-winning field goals.

