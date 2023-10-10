Cook and Lake boys soccer postseason preview: Grayslake C., Palatine among teams to watch

Most every conference race has been settled, and with the state series schedule now in place, it is time to take a look at all the sectionals in which area teams are involved in.

New this season is the state finals is now a three-day event as the IHSA moved the Class 1A last four back to the final weekend of the soccer season with 2A and 3A.

On the evening of Thursday, Nov. 2, Garber Stadium on the campus of tourney host Hoffman Estates High School, will see the 1A state semifinals.

The following day, all three classes will compete, starting early in the morning with the 1A third place match, followed by semifinals for both 2A and 3A.

You'll not want to miss the last day of the tournament which will be celebrated with a trio of state finals.

Let's get ready for the lead-up to the state tournament with a look at how the sectionals might play out:

Class 2A

At Grayslake Central

Top seeds (in order): Grayslake Central (10-4-0), Crystal Lake South (14-4-1), Wauconda (11-2-1) Prairie Ridge (12-3-2).

Low-down:

The top three in this sectional are quite familiar with each other. The recent 1-0 win from Wauconda over Grayslake Central gave the Bulldogs their first NLCC title, and a real boost to the chances in the state playoffs for coach Tim Miller's club.

"We began the season really well, lost in heartbreaking fashion in PKs to Palatine in our tournament final, then came back from that loss to beat Lake Zurich (3-1). And after a disappointing ending in sectionals last year to (Central), we've come back hungry, fit, and willing to do whatever it takes to win," said Miller.

The Bulldogs are led by all-state candidate Karsten Ternes, an imposing player, voracious box-to-box man in the middle of the park.

Central has the 2022 all-state keeper Uriel Garcia-Perez to keep them in every game, while Crystal Lake South will lean on the dangerous duo of Nolan Getzinger and Ali Ahmed.

No. 5 seed Vernon Hills (10-4-1), whose success rate against 3A teams has been outstanding, had been on a six-game win streak until falling in a hard-fought 2-0 contest against Glenbrook South.

Included in that unbeaten run was a 4-2 comeback victory over 3A Mundelein that saw Nikita Stepanov bag his double while freshman Nathan Dugan netted the eventual game-winner.

For trivia fans, Cougars coach Mike McCaulou, a graduate of Mundelein, had the pleasure of watching his oldest (Lukas) a junior, playing as the Mustangs outside left-back for his coach, Sebastian Falinski.

"It felt pretty cool to watch, and a really weird experience for us as a family playing against one another," Mike McCaulou said.

No. 11 St. Viator (7-7-5) and captain Reilly Salatino feels the seed he and his teammates received will go a long way towards postseason success.

"We know we're not an (11). But we also know we're so much better than the seed we received, so I really feel like we can play with anybody right now," said Salatino following the Lions' 4-4 draw Saturday afternoon against ESCC champion Notre Dame.

The winner advances to the Grayslake Central supersectional on Oct. 31 to play the St. Francis sectional champion.

Class 3A

At Evanston

Top seeds (in order): Oak Park-River Forest (18-0-2), New Trier (14-1-2), Evanston (15-2-2), Niles North (18-2-0).

Low-down:

Aside from OPRF, considered by many as the top 3A team in the state, Leyden (13-4-1) will certainly be one to watch despite its spot at No. 9, woefully low for an Eagles club that recently bested state powers York, then league rival Morton to earn the top spot in the West Suburban Gold division.

"We're playing well as a team right now, and we have a lot of depth to call upon, but there's a lot of important soccer games still ahead of us," cautions Eagles coach Mark Valintis, whose club drew (0-0) with OPRF earlier.

The Eagles' 2-1 victory over Morton was the first time anyone in the division had beaten the Mustangs, dating back to its state championship season of 2011.

Oliver Salgado, Jesus Ramos and Yovani Guevara have combined for 22 goals and 17 assists for the Eagles.

Niles North recently beat once defeated Glenbrook North, the top seed at the Fremd sectional, in the CSL championship contest, while No. 6 Maine South (10-5-1), No. 7 Notre Dame, the ESCC champs, and No. 8 Taft (11-5-1), all make this one of the deepest and most competitive sectionals around.

The winner advances to St. Charles North supersectional on Oct. 31 to play the West Chicago sectional champion.

At Fremd

Top seeds (in order): Glenbrook North (16-2-1), Palatine (16-0-3), Stevenson (14-2-1), Lake Zurich (11-4-2).

Low-down:

No. 2 Palatine heads into the postseason with a full head of steam with seven consecutive victories, its latest coming over No. 4 Lake Zurich, 4-2 last Saturday in a contest against the NSC champ.

"Our goal has always been to win our division, conference, then the next step, and the next, so our focus is razor sharp, and the guys have put a lot of time, effort, and hard work into us reaching those goals, and beyond," said Palatine coach Aaron Morris, who will host MSL East champion Buffalo Grove on Thursday night in the 48th MSL Soccer Cup.

The Pirates have a terrific trio in Sebastian Khoury, Jordan Mok and Karol Noga, but there is plenty more talent on its roster, including its dynamic outside left-back, Damien Drziewiecki, and a sturdy central defender in Andrew Kania.

"We started back in the summer training every day, spending a lot of quality time together, and really putting in the extra time needed to be the best that we can," said Mok.

The Pirates have outscored their opponents 54-10, and have recorded 10 shutouts on the season.

Up until its loss to Palatine, No. 4 Lake Zurich went eight games without conceding a goal.

The Bears have a terrific veteran keeper with Fil Kanski, and plenty of weapons in its attack led by Ethan Goldberg (13 goals), Anthony Kim, Oskar Ponikarczyk and Braedon Smith, who have accounted for 29 goals and 28 assists.

Despite losing a large senior group from its 2022 state team, No. 4 Stevenson has done well to get themselves back and ready for a hopeful long postseason run that will have the advantage of hosting its own regional beginning on Oct. 17 against No. 14 Fremd.

"Once we knew we would not be able to win a second straight NSC title, we turned our attention towards the postseason, where we know we could see our league rival Mundelein in the regional final should we advance. Bbut, as always, our focus is clear, and always on our next opponent," says Patriots coach PepeJon Chavez, who has depth, a solid center-back in Alex Huelsman, quality between the sticks in keeper William Rokush, and a dangerous man up top, Jack Bacher.

Nos. 5-7 Hersey (7-5-3), Mundelein (8-7-4) and Warren (11-8-1) are not to be taken lighting, particularly Warren, which has slowly come into its own of late.

The winner advances to Barrington supersectional to play the Round Lake sectional champion.

At West Chicago

Top seeds (in order): York (13-3-0), St. Charles North (10-5-5), St. Charles East (14-7-0), Geneva (11-5-2).

Low-down:

The end of the regular season will give teams in this sectional a short time to ponder on what could have been, and has been of late. That speaks to the late season run of No. 11 Conant (9-9-2). The Cougars were picked by many to win the MSL West, yet were just 3-6-1 after 10 games.

Honestly, we were outplayed in just one game, our opener with New Trier, but although we've been the better team in possession (it's) been some sloppy play in our own end, and an inability to finish quality chances that has done us in," admits coach Jason Franco.

Outside of the great players at Palatine this fall, I feel we have three great players of our own with Krystian Niziolek (2022 all-state) plus Ibuki and Ukyo Takahashi, so if we go out and play, we can have a very good run."

Franco said that York is the class of this sectional, with the two clubs from St. Charles highly competitive as well.

In my opinion, Schaumburg (9-4-4) was short-changed with its seed at No. 7, but we'll need to be ready for No. 5 Glenbard North (12-7-4) who we have in our regional opener at their place," added Franco.