3 things Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Monday in preparation for Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus speaks during a press conference following the team's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

LAKE FOREST -- The Bears returned to Halas Hall for the first time Monday after their first win of the season against the Washington Commanders on Thursday.

The Bears coaching staff used the off weekend to prepare individualized plans for each player and also looked at what changes needed to be made in both offensive and defensive schemes. Here are three biggest takeaways from head coach Matt Eberflus' media session Monday.

On differentiating which offense he'll see moving forward

Eberflus was confident that the offense the Bears put together the last two games will be what he sees the rest of the season as opposed to how they performed in the first three weeks.

"We were aggressive," Eberflus said of the last two weeks "Justin (Fields) is more comfortable and I think we're getting used to continuity and consistency playing with and next to each other. That's it."

The Bears offense looked completely different the last two weeks. It averaged 15.7 points per game, 250 total yards, 148.3 passing yards and 101.7 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs to start the season.

Against the Denver Broncos and Commanders, the Bears offense averaged 34 points per game, 461 total yards, 286.5 passing yards and 174.5 rushing yards. The Broncos and Commanders rank the worst in the league in points allowed.

With a potential big decision on whether to extend Fields' contract on the horizon, Eberflus likes the steps he's seen from his starting quarterback.

"When you look at the growth that he's had over the year, this year, it's been really good," Eberflus said. "The steps he's taken the last couple of weeks has been where we've all wanted him to go. He's done that."

On potential defensive staff additions

Eberflus said he was still open to adding a senior analyst to his defensive staff but also said he didn't have a date or a timetable if he did make an addition.

"It's important to get the right guy," Eberflus said. "But certainly experience helps when you look at that position. Certainly someone who's been in the league for a while or has been in the league."

The potential senior analyst would start looking at the upcoming opponent and give the coaching staff a head start at the beginning of the game week. Eberflus didn't specify whether the role would need to be at Halas Hall or remotely.

This wouldn't be the first time Ebeflus would have a senior analyst. He said he had one as a defensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts who fit the same description Eberflus is considering.

Eberflus also didn't think the analyst needed to be someone who came from his system.

"I think it's both," Eberflus said. "I think you try to find a guy who has some similarities because he knows the scheme but also has different experiences to think outside the box, which bring a new, fresh perspective. I think both things are always good."

On the team's various injuries

Eberflus didn't have any injury updates and said he would know more on Wednesday.

One of the biggest questions surround running back Khalil Herbert, who could miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury he suffered against the Commanders, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Running backs Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) also left Thursday's games with injuries.