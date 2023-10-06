Golf: Hinsdale Central's girls, boys both in mix for state titles

Hinsdale Central shot a 304 to take a 2-shot lead over Glenbrook North after the first day of the IHSA Class 2A state girls golf tournament Friday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Elyssa Abdullah (72), Caroline Owens (74) and Toral Bhatt (78) all broke 80 for the Red Devils.

Stevenson is in third place after shooting a 312. Freshman Campbell Ray led the Patriots with a 76 followed by Sophia Joeng (77), Megan Lee (79) and Allyson Duan (80).

Barrington's 321 was good for fourth. Reese Wallace fired a 76 and Sydney Terada 78.

Other locals in the 12-team field included Neuqua Valley (335, sixth), Benet (336, seventh) and Waubonsie Valley (337, eighth).

Abdullah is tied for second in the chase for the individual title. Emmy Hollarbush from St. Francis also shot a 72.

Benet's Jenna Shilts is tied for sixth with her 74. Jennifer March from Rolling Meadows is tied for eighth with a 76. Wheaton North's Bridget Craig (77) and Neuqua Valley's Madison Coffey (77) are tied for 12th.

Boys golf

Hinsdale Central's boys team also is in contention for a state title.

The Red Devils and New Trier both shot 301 -- eight shots better than third-place Wheaton Warrenville South at the Class 3A tournament at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.

Prospect (310), Barrington (316) and Geneva (319) also made the top eight out of 12 teams; Conant at 329 and Vernon Hills at 335 didn't make the top eight.

Jack Mulligan led the Red Devils with an even-par 72 leaving him just one shot out of the overall individual lead. Teammate Alex Rasmussen isn't far behind at 74; Kevin Wesolowski shot 77.

Callan Fahey (73), Charlie Gilligan (76) and Michael Johansen (77) led the Tigers. Patrick Raupp and Luke Kruger led Prospect with a 73 and 74, respectively; Drew Schauenberg's fired a 74 for Barrington; Ryan O'Rourke shot the same to lead Geneva.

Palatine's Pablo Castro also is only a shot out of the lead with his 72. Glenbard West's Grant Robscich (75), Libertyville's Joey Kistler (76) and Conant's Nicholas Simon (76) aren't far behind.

In Class 2A, St. Francis is fifth in with a 315, trailing Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin by 11 at Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

Sophomore Beckett Jones led the Spartans with a 73; Nicolas Sparacio (80), Braxton Harrison (81) and James Collie (81) followed.

Burlington Central is sixth with a 319: Tyler Samaan (78), Camden Sarallo (79), Luke Semyck (81) and Tommy Wyse (81) posted counting scores.

The final round for both the girls and boys state tournaments takes place Saturday.