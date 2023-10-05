Bears Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, through the years
Updated 10/5/2023 6:08 PM
Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus died Thursday at age 80. According to a statement released by the team, Butkus' family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, Calif.
Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus poses for a photo in 1973. According to a statement released by the team, Butkus' family confirmed that he died in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, Calif. He was 80.
Associated Press
Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Dick Butkus is recognized before the Arizona Diamondbacks faced the Chicago Cubs on the 100th anniversary of the first baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.
Associated Press/April 23, 2014
Former Chicago bears linebacker Dick Butkus holds up his jersey after the team retired his number in 1994. At right is team president Mike McCaskey.
Associated Press
ASSOCIATED PRESSDick Butkus was a first-round draft pick of the Bears in 1965. Butkus, a University of Illinois center and linebacker, is shown in New York, Nov. 28, 1964.
ASSOCIATED PRESSHall of Famer Dick Butkus, left, waves as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell introduces him before the Bears' made the 39th pick in the 2015 draft in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS/Oct. 29, 2016Dick Butkus, former Illinois and Chicago Bears linebacker, is recognized during a timeout as the first inductee of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame.
Hall of Famers Richard Dent, from left, Dan Hampton, Dick Butkus, and Gale Sayers are honored at halftime of the Bears-Vikings game at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Daily Herald file photo/Oct. 31. 2016
Hall of Famers Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers talks with Sgt. Major T.O. Ruppert before the beginning of a game against the Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Daily Herald file photo/2009
Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus prowls the sidelines during a 2017 game at Soldier Field in Chicago.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus disagrees with a referee's call in the third quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns.
Associated Press/Oct. 22, 1967
Former Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus watches during the first half of a game against the New York Giants in Chicago.
Associated Press/Nov. 24, 2019
Former Chicago Bears greats Gale Sayers, right, and Dick Butkus attend a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field.
Associated Press/Sept. 20, 2009
Teammates of Brian Piccolo carry his coffin into Christ the King Church for funeral services in Chicago. From left, front to back, are Randy Jackson, Dick Butkus and Gale Sayers. Ed O'Bradovich is at right.
Associated Press/June 19, 1970
Dick Butkus coached the Chicago Enforcers XFL team in 2001.
Daily Herald file photo
Bears linebacker Dick Butkus, left, shakes hands with the Packers' Jim Grabowski after their game in Chicago. Butkus and Grabowski were teammates at the University of Illinois.
Associated Press/Nov. 27, 1967
Chicago Bears great Dick Butkus watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's game against the Houston Texans on Sept. 25, 2022, in Chicago.
Associated Press
