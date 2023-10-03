Thinking along with the new guy

Sometimes you just want to know what the new sports editor thinks.

I think it's pretty cool I get to follow in the footsteps of Bob Frisk. Bob was in a kind of sports editor emeritus role by the time I arrived at the Daily Herald in 1999, but he was still active and involved, and we always enjoyed seeing him at All-Area banquets. His love of sports, particularly high school sports, is legendary around the Daily Herald and the Northwest suburbs. He passed in 2019, but Bob's passion for and knowledge of local high school sports are not forgotten. I'll do my best.

I think that Bob Frisk's Daily Herald should always focus on high school sports. But of course I think that. I spent 21 years working in the Daily Herald's High School Sports Department, first in the Tri-Cities, then in the DuPage County office. It's in my professional DNA.

I think that considering our motto -- Big Picture, Local Focus -- the Daily Herald is going to continue to emphasize high school sports.

I think our talented staff will still keep writing about the Chicago pro teams. But we're going to find different and more fun ways to write about them.

I think I haven't given up yet on Justin Fields. I'm stubborn that way.

I think I'd like to see the Bears play in Arlington Heights, but I also think the team and the NFL are wealthy enough that they don't need taxpayers to build them a stadium. Or pay for the rest of the project they have sketched out for the former racetrack site. Or whatever they have in mind.

I think I don't want to be stuck with the bill for this stadium when the Bears decide in 20 years they need another new stadium.

I think I still remember sitting in the press area of the Illinois House of Representatives the night it voted to build the White Sox a new stadium. How did that work out?

I think that Connor Bedard kid could be good for the Blackhawks.

I think Bret Bielema is the answer. Who can make Illinois football relevant again is the question. The Illini are off to a rough start this season, but Bielema is the right guy for the long run. And I love that's he's refocused recruiting on in-state kids.

I think I like Thomas Hammock as the NIU football coach too, even though the Huskies are having a tough season.

I think if I'm in your fantasy league, you're begging me not to quit.

I think I'm not a fan of the Big Ten playing football on Friday nights. Fridays are for high school football.

I think Candace Parker was the best high school athlete I ever covered. Do little kids still ask her for autographs after games?

I think Kevin Garnett is No. 2 among high school athletes I covered. I also think I was wrong to think Garnett should go to college instead of straight to the NBA. Makes you think twice about my Connor Bedard evaluation, huh?

I love all my Twitter (X?) followers, but Carol Marin is my favorite. Legend. Do you think she remembers the night we met while covering a Cicero Village Board meeting?

I think the best day to help out your local food pantry in any way you can just happens to be today.

I think if you want to tell the new sports editor what you want to see and don't want to see in your morning newspaper, you can email him at oschwarz@dailyherald.com. The chances are good he will write back. Please be kind.

I think you can also find him on Facebook at Orrin Schwarz Daily Herald; the platform formerly known as Twitter @Orrin_Schwarz; and LinkedIn.

I think you'll hear from me in this space every now and then.

I think I want to say thank you to you for taking the time to read the Daily Herald and support local journalism. It's still important, and I don't just mean the Sports pages.

I think we're going to have some fun.