Report: Castro, Boston out as White Sox coaches

On Sunday, the final day of the season, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol strongly hinted coaching staff changes were coming.

"Unfortunately, this is a game that's predicated on wins and losses, so obviously, every year this is a tough time of the year for staff," Grifol said.

The Sox lost 101 games and the Chicago Sun-Times reported Wednesday that hitting coach Jose Castro and first-base coach Daryl Boston will not be back next season.

Assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson and bullpen coach Curt Hasler are expected to be reassigned.

Boston, 60, was the White Sox's first-base coach the past 11 seasons. He also worked with the outfielders.

Castro and Johnson served as hitting coaches for one year.

The Sox were dead last in the American League with a .291 on-base percentage this season, 14th with 641 runs scored and 12th with a .238 batting average.

Roster moves:

The White Sox claimed right-handed pitcher Alex Speas off waivers from the Rangers Wednesday.

The Sox also released veteran outfielder Tyler Naquin and their 40-man roster remains at 40.

The 25-year-old Speas was 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA, 85 strikeouts over 56⅔ innings and 4 saves in 49 games (1 start) with Class AA Frisco and AAA Round Rock this season.

Speas made three relief appearances with Texas in July, allowing 3 runs in 2 innings.

Naquin played in 5 games with the White Sox and was 0-for-8 with 7 strikeouts.