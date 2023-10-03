Despite three knee surgeries, Ball expects to play for Bulls next season

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Even though he hasn't played in a game since Jan. 14, 2022, guard Lonzo Ball was wearing a Bulls uniform on Monday at the Advocate Center.

He's had three surgeries on his left knee since that night in 2022 and the expectation is he'll miss the upcoming season. But he made it clear he expects to return to the court.

"I definitely plan on playing again," Ball said. "I'm only 25. I feel like the rehab process has been going well so far, no setbacks. So for me it's just keep my head up and just keep doing the work."

He's also just halfway through the four-year contract he signed when making the move from New Orleans to the Bulls in the summer of 2021. The Bulls still owe Ball $41.8 million over the next two years.

It's easy to suggest the Bulls should move on, but there have been NBA players who missed two full seasons and played well, most notably Philadelphia's Joel Embiid. The Bulls and Ball are hoping the cartilage transplant surgery performed in March will do the trick.

"The surgery was a really big surgery," Ball said. "I pretty much have this whole year to get as healthy as possible and be ready to go next season. Rehab has been long because like every day is almost the same.

"But I'm getting better each week and that's all I can ask for. It definitely feels good to be around the guys. You can feel a new energy in the building, at least coming from my point of view. I'm excited to see what the year holds."

The Bulls have never effectively replaced Ball at point guard. They had a 27-13 record on the night he left the lineup in 2021-22. This season, the plan is for Jevon Carter, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu compete for the starting point guard role in training camp.

"I'm still a part of the team," Ball said. "I'm an open book and I'm here to help in any way I can. If it's taking guys one on one or talking in front of the team, I can do any of it.

"We've all got to come together as a unit, though, and decide what we want to do out there on the court. Personally, I think (faster) pace will help this team a lot, especially getting to the capabilities of Zach (LaVine) and DeMar (DeRozan) and just using their strengths to help us win games."

Ball said he plans to divide his time this season between being around his Bulls teammates and rehabbing in Los Angeles. The Bulls held their first practice of training camp on Tuesday in Nashville, where they plan to work out until Sunday's preseason opener at Milwaukee.

