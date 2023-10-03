'A step closer': Fields believes Bears offense can keep momentum going

The routes were on target, the pass protection was good, DJ Moore made contested catches and the details were on point.

Quarterback Justin Fields saw plenty of positives from the Bears offense during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Broncos. Positives he believes will carry over when they take the field again Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

"I do think we took a step closer in finding our identity as an offense," Fields said Tuesday at Halas Hall.

The Bears have a quick turnaround. They will take on Washington just four days after a gut-wrenching loss.

Fields threw for career highs in yards (335), completions (28), touchdown passes (four) and passer rating (132.7) on Sunday. The offense was rolling in the first half. The Bears jumped out to a three-score lead, 28-7, before things fell apart late in the game. A 21-point blown lead equaled a franchise record for the Bears.

For three quarters, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy saw an offense that found some mojo, found a rhythm. It helped that the Bears weren't playing from behind, as they did the first three games.

"We had 78 snaps instead of 50 snaps that we have had the first couple weeks," Getsy said. "That's part of it. Just showing that we were kind of able to go into the game plan and play the way we wanted to play. We were able to run the ball. We talked about explosive plays last week, I thought we were able to go get those in the run game. Any time you're able to do that, that's going to open up other things for yourself."

On some level, the Bears did appear to have a breakthrough. On another level, it came against the worst defense in football. Through four games, Denver ranks last in points, total yards and rushing yards, and second-to-last in passing yards and red zone stops.

The Bears now take on a Commanders defense that is giving up a lot of points, but that also just faced the Bills and Eagles in back-to-back games. To think this Commanders defense has no teeth would be a mistake. Washington ranks sixth in the NFL in sack rate and tied for sixth best in the red zone.

The Bears also have to figure out how to attack the Commanders without Chase Claypool. The Bears asked Claypool not to come to work this week, just days after he criticized his coaches in a media session. Claypool did not play against Denver and did not even attend the game at Soldier Field.

Claypool will not play against Washington. It's unclear if he will remain a member of the team beyond that.

"It sucks, but at the end of the day, you can't control it," Fields said. "You've got to go out there with guys that we have and execute like we did this past Sunday. Wish nothing but the best for Chase. I think he knows that he kind of messed up by saying that, but wish him nothing but the best. He's a talented player and he's a great person, has a good heart and works really hard."

Fields said he has not spoken to Claypool since Sunday's game. After Sunday's game, he noted that he was disappointed to be without one of his best outside weapons.

Without Claypool in the mix, the Bears are moving forward with a receiver group that includes Moore, Darnell Mooney, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor.

"We're getting to know each other," Getsy said of his receiver group. "Each and every week we get to know each other a little bit more, get to know a little bit more about each guy and what they do well and what they need to improve on."