Are changes coming to White Sox coaching staff? Grifol seems to indicate yes

Pedro Grifol is returning to the dugout next season, but the White Sox's manager said there are likely going to be changes on the coaching staff. Associated Press

There is a price to pay for major-league teams that lose 100 games in a season, and it's never pretty.

General manager Rick Hahn and executive vice president Kenny Williams have already been fired.

To the dismay of many White Sox fans, manager Pedro Grifol is returning in 2024.

Before Sunday's season finale against the Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Grifol strongly hinted there will be changes on his coaching staff.

"There's a few ideas that I can't share," Grifol said. "It's a very sensitive issue. When you talk about the staff, you talk about people that have been here for a long, long time. Unfortunately, this is a game that's predicated on wins and losses so obviously, every year this is a tough time of the year for staff.

"We'll talk more about that in the next few days. Right now, I don't want to share anything."

Daryl Boston wrapped up his 11th season as the Sox's first-base coach Sunday. Curt Hasler has been bullpen coach for seven years and pitching coach Ethan Katz has three years on the job.

All of the other coaches completed their first seasons with the White Sox on Sunday.

Hendriks on future:

While he's not expected to begin a throwing program until February after having Tommy John surgery in early August, Liam Hendriks is hoping to be back on the mound in August or September of next season.

Will he still be with the White Sox?

"I'd love to be back," Hendriks said. "As I've said, I have unfinished business here. I signed here to win here. I think there's a good core group that has an opportunity to win. There's some definite avenues where we can improve. But I signed here to win here and that's the goal right now."

Hendriks has a $15 million club option for 2024. The deal also features an unusual $15 million buyout that would pay Hendriks $1.5 million from 2024-2033.