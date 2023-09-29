Despite sweep, Cubs still feeling positive about their chances to make playoffs

Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly is taking the glass half full approach to the Cubs final series: "There's a lot of veteran guys on our team thinking, 'It was three games and we've got to come here and take care of business.' "No one's sitting in their seat pouting or crying. Yeah, we're all down and upset and frustrated, but everyone knows it's not over yet. We have a new opportunity here and we'll just forget about Atlanta." Associated Press

MILWAUKEE -- Drew Smyly has been here before -- on a team that desperately needed to pull off a late-season surge to reach the postseason.

It was just two years ago Smyly's Braves entered the season's second-to-last leading the Phillies by 3½ games in the NL East. There was no wild-card slot to fall back into, so whomever claimed the division would advance.

The Braves won all three contests, caught fire in the playoffs and went on to win the World Series.

The 2023 Cubs are hoping to pull off a similar feat -- albeit under much different circumstances.

"I don't know if I've been on a team in this exact situation where we were kind of limping to the finish line," said Smyly, referring to the Cubs' 6-13 record in the last 19 games heading into Friday. "I know the odds aren't in our favor compared to a week or two ago, but there's still a huge possibility. ...

"But everyone knows what has to happen. We've got to win. That's the first order of business."

For sure.

Smyly, fellow pitcher Justin Steele and manager David Ross all said that while the three-game sweep at Atlanta was difficult, everyone has moved on and is trying to take a glass-half-full approach to this weekend.

"There's a bunch of different ways you can look at what just happened," Steele said. "You can look at it as we just got swept and that was a bad spot to get swept in. Or you can look at it as, that was the Atlanta Braves and we just played really good baseball against probably the best team for three straight games.

"So we (want to use) these last three games to get our spot and go into the playoffs knowing we can play that caliber of baseball."

Smyly echoed Steele's thoughts, saying: "There's a lot of veteran guys on our team thinking, 'It was three games and we've got to come here and take care of business.' "No one's sitting in their seat pouting or crying. Yeah, we're all down and upset and frustrated, but everyone knows it's not over yet. We have a new opportunity here and we'll just forget about Atlanta."

Back in action:

Adbert Alzolay was activated from the injured list before the Cubs played at Milwaukee on Friday. Alzolay had been on the IL with a strained right forearm since Sept. 11. In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned Keegan Thompson to Iowa.

Alzolay has a 2.71 ERA and 1.016 WHIP in 57 games leads the Cubs with 22 saves.

"It's gonna help out a lot," said Cubs manager David Ross. "We've missed him. He's been a big part of our success. Having him back helps us shorten the game hopefully. (We) haven't been able to do a lot lately."

In the Cubs' last 6 losses, the bullpen allowed 24 runs (21 earned) in 24.66 innings.

Around the horn:

Going into Friday, Yan Gomes had thrown out 28.6% of would-be basestealers, second among NL catchers who have faced at least 50 attempts. ... The Cubs have 138 stolen bases, tied for third most in the NL and the most by the franchise since they swiped 151 in 1990. Nico Hoerner (43) and Cody Bellinger (20) lead the way. The 1990 club was led by Shawon Dunston and Ryne Sandberg with 25 each. ... The Cubs' 23 games with at least 10 runs are the most since they did it 24 times in 1935. ... Nico Hoerner entered Friday with 43 steals, 175 hits, 98 runs and 68 RBIs. The last Cubs 2B to hit those numbers was Ryne Sandberg in 1985 (54 SB, 186H, 113 runs, 83 RBIs).